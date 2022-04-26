When the Gloucester City Council last met on several proposed zoning changes meant to spur more housing in the seaport on March 22, a three-hour public hearing was continued with no decisions on the controversial amendments.
How the council should proceed with its public hearing Tuesday night, whether they take more public comment or not, became a point of contention.
The City Council voted 5-4 to sustain the chairman’s ruling that the public comment period of the public hearing had ended at 11:30 p.m. on March 22, and they should be starting with technical questions and correspondence.
After conducting its regular business in a remote meeting on Zoom, with the meeting starting at 6 p.m., the Council reopened the zoning amendment public hearing at 7:38 p.m., but then spent the next half hour figuring out how to proceed.
Council President Valerie Gilman ruled the time for public comments had ended, and they would be taking up technical questions and correspondence but not taking further comments from the public.
But Councilor-at-large James O’Hara Jr. appealed the decision of the chair, requesting an opportunity for the public to comment further.
Gilman, who represents Ward 4, said as the hearing was suspended last month, Gilman noted there was only a resident with a hand up, a resident who had already spoken. Gilman said members voted to support Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard’s motion which she said was to close the public comment period and continue with correspondence and technical questions when the hearing continued. Gilman said she listened to a recording of the last meeting five or six times. She asked councilors to sustain her ruling.
“It’s very clear we have given people ample time to give input,” said Councilor-at-large Jason Grow.
Councilor-at-large Jeff Worthley said the motion was to continue the public hearing.
“I think the mindset should be if people are there to speak, I think we should let them,” Worthley said.
Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil said there were more people who wanted to speak, and she favored more time for public comment.
Memhard said he would be supporting Gilman’s decision.
“At some point we need to move along and do our business,” said Memhard, who said he felt comfortable that the council had given residents plenty of opportunity to air their concerns. People are continuing to reach out to them, he said. He didn’t think further community input would change anyone’s minds.
O’Hara said he agreed with Memhard, but their job as elected officials was to listen to their constituents. He said there was still 94 people on the call at 11 p.m. last month and hands kept popping up. He said fatigue was setting in, but he said people were still trying to weigh in.
“I feel we owe it to the constituents to listen to them,” O’Hara said. Councilor-at-large Tony Gross said he also re-watched the meeting and had questions about how the motion played out. He also felt the public comment period could continue.
Council Vice Chairperson Sean Nolan, who represents Ward 5, warned that if they do reopen public comments, they would have to re-advertise the public hearing because it’s already been posted on social media and in the meeting’s minutes that the public comment period had ended.
“A lot of the public believes they were not invited to speak at the meeting,” Nolan said.
Memhard said the intention of his motion was to end the public comment period and move on to correspondence and technical questions.
On the vote as to whether to sustain Gilman’s ruling, a ‘yes’ vote supported Gilman to end the public comment portion. “I will not take this personally, we are doing good governance,” she said.
Worthley, Ward 3 Councilor Frank Margiotta, O’Hara and O’Neil voted ‘no,’ ending the debate about reopening the public comment.
Councilors began their deliberations on the zoning amendments after the newspaper’s deadline.
The council is weighing six zoning amendments, with the major one being the removal of the special permit requirement for two-family conversions with changes to the exterior on lots that conform to zoning. New two-family construction on vacant lots and tear down conversions to two-families do not require special permits, but exterior changes do require added scrutiny.
They also are looking at:
- A second proposed amendment calling for the allowance of a two-family in the RC-40, coastal residential district by special permit.
- A third calling for the allowance of three-families in the R-30 low density zoning district by special permit by the Zoning Board of Appeals instead of the City Council.
- A fourth reducing the lot area requirements per unit in the R-80, R-40, RC-40, R-30 and R-20 zoning districts.
- A fifth that would create uniform lot frontage and lot width requirements in residential districts.
- The last was a footnote in the dimensional table pertaining to one-, two- and three-family dwellings.
Residents who spoke out last month against the zoning changes were concerned about overcrowding, density, traffic, the imposition on the city’s infrastructure, the environmental impact and changes to the character of the neighborhoods. They wanted more done about affordable housing.
Still others spoke out in favor of the amendments as a way to add housing and solve the city’s housing crisis.
What the council did not have on its plate Tuesday night were proposed increases to residential height allowances and three-family by right in the high-density R-5 district which encompasses much of the downtown.
Also on Tuesday, the City Council opened the public hearing on the second group of zoning amendments that came before the Planning and Development Committee earlier this month, and Gilman promptly continued the public hearing to May 10.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.