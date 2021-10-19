As Gloucester counts down the weeks until the Nov. 2 general election, this week’s calendar is jam-packed with candidate debates and interviews.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce will hosting a forum with School Committee candidates from 6 p.m. to 7 at Gloucester High School. The school candidates are newcomers William Melvin, Keith Mineo, Richard Roberts, and Thomas Stein; and incumbents Kathleen Clancy, Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, Samantha Verga Watson, and Laura Wiessen.
That will be followed by forum with mayoral candidates Greg Verga and incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the chamber will host the councilor at-large forum from 6 p.m. to 7 and the Ward 2 candidate forum from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.
Peter Cannavo, Jeff Worthley, Jason Grow, Robin Hubbard, Carleton Bruce McKay Jr., James O’Hara Jr., and Tony Gross are seeking the four at-large available seats.
Tracy O’Neil is challenging incumbent Barry Pett are running for the Ward 2 seat.
Cape Ann attorney and Rockport Town Moderator Robert Visnick will be the moderator for all these candidate forums.
The public is invited to attend at no charge, but attendance will be limited to 100 people, and all the schools’ current COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols will be followed. All attendees will be required to wear masks while in the school building. Registration at the following link will be required to attend: https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/calendarcatgid/6
Questions have been developed by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber’s Government Affairs Council, with input from the community, and Gloucester High School students.
The public can tune into 1623 Studios‘ YouTube channel on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to watch The League of Women Voters Cape Ann’s interviews with candidates for Gloucester’s mayor, and At-Large and Ward 2 city councilor seats.
