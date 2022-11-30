Four days of holiday fun will kick off Thursday, Dec. 1, when Maritime Gloucester hosts the fifth annual Deck the Docks, featuring activities for all ages, and an opportunity to buy a tree and wreaths.
Each year brings a new element and this season is no different for these festivities that run from Thursday through Sunday on the Gloucester waterfront at Maritime Gloucester at 23 Harbor Loop.
Michael De Koster, executive director of Maritime Gloucester, said this year staff are excited to spread the cheer with the "'buy-a-tree" program. The organization is working with Cape Ann Veterans Services to provide Christmas trees for up to 40 local military families with this "pay it forward" program for those who can buy a tree to donate.
Deck the Docks includes adult and children's crafting events, Santa & Mrs. Claus, as well as an art show and sale with the help of seArts, a sing-along with Schooner Adventure, and the first "Ready Set Glow, Party on the Pier" featuring a silent auction and pier lighting. The adult crafts include wreath making and a seascape design.
Additionally, there will be story time with staff and Daisy Nell, who is a local children's author, sailor and musician, who will read from her newest book "The Ballad of Seymour Fogg."
"Our hope is that this Deck the Docks will be our best year yet," said De Koster.
Each day will have trees and wreaths for sale; and for holiday shoppers, Maritime Gloucester's gift shop is filled with unique gifts and will be open each day.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, Dec. 1 — Tree and wreath sales, from 3 to 8 p.m.; adult crafting with wreath decorating, from 4 to 8 p.m.; store hours, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and art show, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2 — Tree and wreath sales, from 4 to 8 p.m.; cocoa and cider at the Dory Shop, from 4 to 7 p.m.; sing-along with Adventure, from 5 to 6 p.m.; silent auction, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.; Light the Pier at 6:30 p.m.; store hours, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and art show, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3 — Tree and wreath sales, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; children’s crafts in the classroom and Ice house, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; story time with "A Pirate’s Night Before Christmas" in the Plankton Lab at 11 a.m.; a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus with a photo opportunities from noon to 2 p.m.; Mrs. Claus reads " ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas" at the Fisherman’s Shack at 1 p.m.; Daisy Nell reads "The Ballad of Seymour Fogg" in the Plankton Lab at 3 p.m.; store hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and art show, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4 — Tree and wreath sales, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; adult crafting with SeaScapes, from 2 to 4 p.m.; store hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and art show, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit maritimegloucester.org.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.