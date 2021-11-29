Maritime Gloucester at 23 Harbor Loop in downtown Gloucester has a host of events from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, starting with an artists’ reception for a show in the Schooner Gallery on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m., with artists from SeArts. This show and art sale runs through Monday, Dec. 6.
The Dory Shop Deck at Maritime Gloucester will have trees and wreaths for sale, along with hot cider and snacks from Thursday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 4
On Gloucester’s Ladies Night, the museum store also will be open for holiday gift shopping on Thursday, Dec 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be light refreshments in gallery at 2:30 p.m., and again at 5 p.m. in the museum store.
On Friday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m., the Winter Lights event with Discover Gloucester will take place on the Maritime Gloucester Pier, with hot drinks, like cider and coco, and eggnog, available. The lighting of the pier takes place at 5:30 p.m.
The evening also includes a holiday music sing-along with Schooner Adventure from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
In other activities, there will be a place to decorate any wreaths purchased, and in the Robbins Classroom adjacent to pier, there will be a fair featuring Artisans By The Sea.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, there will be events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with demonstrations, Santa (time TBD), and carolers. Additionally, there will be fishprinting, wood lobster buoy painting, and crafts fir kids-of-all-ages as well as a pop-up craft workshop in the Ice House on the grounds.
The buoy painting with Art Haven takes place from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
On the final days on Sunday, Dec. 5 and Monday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be tree sales, art gallery viewing and the museum store will be open.
For more details, visit: www.maritimegloucester.org.