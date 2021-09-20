The annual Fish Box Derby, a late summer tradition, had local youth speeding down the Rogers Street hill at Gorton’s in home-built racers on Sunday.
The program began in the 1950s, dying out after a decade before being revived in 1993.
At one time, the race was held on Centennial Avenue, which meant higher speeds for the racers but more danger for the young drivers.
in 2017, the Cape Ann United Veterans Council took over the running of the derby, an independent and smaller version of the All-American Soap Box Derby — without the mandates. It’s a free event for local kids ages 8 to 15, with trophies and a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship.
This year, the Gloucester Sea Cadets raced a car modeled after the destroyer USS Ouellet (FF 1077) named after David G. Ouellet, posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor during Vietnam.