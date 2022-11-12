ROCKPORT — The annual eel count in town has come to end — it was a near record run for the sea-faring creatures — and two men’s wallets are a bit fuller.
Rockport resident Eric Hutchins, known as the “Master Eel Counter” in town and a NOAA marine biologist, announced 1,528 elvers, or baby eels, have entered Mill Pond.
“This was close to a record for eels this year,” Hutchins said, noting that after early August, because of the regional drought, “the water level was so low that eels could not make it up to the eel ladder.”
“In 2020 we had only 393, but in 2017 we had the record high run of 1,924,” he said. During the 2021 run, 1,729 elvers were counted.
For the past 11 years Hutchins has led a group of volunteers to open the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries trap at the end of the eel ladder each day while the elvers are migrating up Mill Brook between early April and mid October, count the eels, and then set them free in Mill Pond.
A few years ago, someone among the eel counters suggested that it would be fun to do a little fund-raising for the benefit of Millbrook Meadow and its wildlife by running a contest to see who guessed the number of eels that got counted during the run, which ended Oct. 11. For this year’s contest, participants paid $10 and filled out a ticket with their guess.
Michael F. Densmore of Gloucester and Sam Mocarski of Barrington, Rhode Island, both guessed 1,500 eels. The next closest guess was 1,600.
Densmore and Mocarski split $530, half of the total ticket sales, receiving $265 each. The other $530 will go toward continuing with habitat restoration and the stewardship of Millbrook Meadow, Mill Brook and Mill Pond.
Hutchins noted that there was excellent volunteer coverage for the count this year, with no counters only on a few days, and those eels were assumed to simply have been counted on the next day still swimming around in the trap.
The Master Eel Counter also stated he was not eligible for the contest.
Background on the eels: Adult eels living in fresh water spots up and down the East Coast, can reach the length of 24 inches. At some point, instinct tells them to leave, say, Mill Pond, and head out to the Atlantic Ocean. Then they swim more than 1,000 miles to the Sargasso Sea, where four ocean currents converge in a spot 600 miles wide and 2,000 miles long just east of Bermuda. On the way, the adult eels develop sex organs (which they never had before), have millions of babies and die. The elvers get caught up in the ocean currents and some head for New England, and some of those arrive at Front Beach and begin the slow swim up Mill Brook, up the eel ladder on the dam, and some get into the eel trap, where they are counted, and then start to live in Mill Pond.
If another fish or shorebird doesn’t eat them, they can grow to 18 to 24 inches, and at some point, maybe after 20 years, they get an urging to go back to the Sargasso Sea.
“We invite all friends of nature on Cape Ann to visit Millbrook Meadow and Mill Pond,” said Shannon Mason, chair of the Millbrook Meadow Committee.