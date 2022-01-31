Despite some tows, Gloucester came through the storm OK

With a blustery nor’easter bearing down on the city, about a dozen car owners on Millett, Summit and Warner streets who failed to heed the city’s emergency parking ban had their cars either tagged or towed, according to police records.
The emergency parking ban, meant to keep the city’s streets open to allow plows room to do their work, ran from midnight Saturday, Jan. 29, until noon Sunday, Jan. 30.
Mayor Greg Verga, who dealt with his first snowstorm as the city’s mayor, said police try to do their best to contact residents through license plate information before having their cars towed.
Verga said Monday he understands the frustration of residents about the impact on them from the storm. He has received a few emails from residents whose streets haven’t been plowed and he is urging patience.
Public Works Director Mike Hale said crews will be doing cleanup for the next few days due to the “fairly substantial” two-foot snowfall. That entails clearing sidewalks and snow from streets that are too narrow to simply push back the snow. Verga and Hale said crews would be out from 11 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday removing snow from Main Street and Dale Avenue. Verga said he appreciated the hard work the crews were doing.
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the Department of Public Works requested cars be removed from Millett, Summit and Warner streets in a residential neighborhood to the north of Burnham’s Field. Police had 13 cars tagged and of those, at least 10 towed, including, around this time, one from Parker Street in another part of the city, according to the police log.
“They are pretty tight,” the mayor said about those streets. “There is not a lot of off-street parking.”
“It’s a difficult situation in neighborhoods like that one,” Hale said. That’s because there are no parking lots nearby in a neighborhood of many multifamily homes.
“Summit was a constant complaint because it wasn’t wide enough,” he said. “One car can impact how a street is plowed.” Plowing hills can be precarious for plows with their wide blades in slippery conditions with little room to spare.
The mayor said the message about the emergency parking ban went out at 3:30 p.m. on Friday along with a reverse 911 call, the mayor’s first. The city let people know that school and municipal lots were available for off-street parking, except the lower parking lot at Gloucester High, due to concerns about flooding after dozens of cars were inundated there in January 2018.
There were other instances of cars being towed due to the storm, but not many.
At 3:09 a.m. Saturday, police requested a tow for a commercial vehicle parked on Orchard Street with an expired registration.
And there were other storm-related incidents logged by police.
Officers were sent to stop traffic at Atlantic Street and Brooks Road for a stuck DPW truck around noon on Saturday.
Not long after, police received a report of a stuck tour bus on Eastern Avenue at Main Street at 12:18 p.m. The bus was able to move along less than 15 minutes later.
And at 3:10 p.m. Saturday, a Washington Street resident reported a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a steel V-plow attached struck her fence. The resident did not see a plate and the driver did not stop to identify who they were.
Just before the city’s parking ban expired, officials put out the word on Facebook that “it is imperative that people parked in school parking lots move their vehicles” so the parking lots could be cleared for school the next day. Those parked in other municipal lots could keep their cars there through the end of Sunday.
On Sunday, just after 2:30 p.m, a few vehicles were towed from the lot at East Gloucester Elementary, police records show.
Hale said Monday afternoon a dozen more cars could have been towed if the police had been more adamant about clearing the Gloucester High lot.
He said there were still some cars covered in snow with their windshield wipers up left in the high school’s parking lot on Monday. The lot was filled at noon on Sunday as the street parking ban expired and cars slowly trickled out all afternoon as they were dug out, he said.
“It was a long operation for sure,” Hale said. Crews worked all-day Saturday until midnight, then took a break for five hours, before resuming plowing and snow removal until 10 p.m. Sunday. Crews were “fairly exhausted,” Hale said.
During the storm, contractors had 36 vehicles plowing routes. That doesn’t include the schools. The city hires another contractor to do that work. The city had roughly 18 to 20 pieces of equipment out during the storm.
“We have what we have and we do the best we can with that,” Hale said.
“Overall, the city did well,” Verga said. Given the storm’s forecast, “We came out of it better than we could have.”
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.