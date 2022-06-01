Despite late morning traffic on Memorial Day and some out-of-towners being turned away at the gates, the city of Gloucester says the new Yodel online non-resident beach reservation system was a “dramatic improvement” over the old system of drive up with cash and hope there’s a spot.
“The city knew that it would be an adjustment for the new system, but overall it was a good first weekend,” said a statement from Mayor Greg Verga’s office. “We have learned some lessons to improve the process, but feel confident that this is a dramatic improvement to the previous system and are feeling optimistic.”
This season, instead of selling non-resident beach parking stickers, the city instituted a new online beach parking reservation system (https://gloucesterweb.yodelpass.com/beaches/#/) that allows those from outside Gloucester to reserve a space at Stage Fort Park, Wingaersheek and Good Harbor beaches. Reservations can be made up to 10 days in advance, but the daily parking passes are nonrefundable, nontransferable and can’t be canceled.
Daily passes on weekends cost $35 at Good Harbor and Wingaersheek and $25 at Stage Fort Park, according to the Yodel web page.
There has been no change for residents who want to buy a beach parking sticker through the city (https://gloucesterma.viewpointcloud.com/categories/1082/record-types/1006516).
According to the mayor’s office, Wingaersheek and Good Harbor sold out on Sunday and Memorial Day. That’s approximately 500 spaces per beach per day to non residents. Stage Fort Park saw some traffic, but not as much as Wingaersheek and Good Harbor.
“We sold 94 reservations on Sunday and 192 spaces on Monday (at Stage Fort Park). Monday was a very popular day and sold out at Good Harbor and Wingaersheek beaches the night before,” the statement said.
In a break from the past, the system meant that beachgoers did not have to arrive early for a chance at getting a spot. The mayor’s office said: “The system allowed visitors to stagger their arrival times, which meant that people did not have to arrive right when the booths opened to get a space and create that traffic.”
Traffic on Memorial Day built later in the morning as more people arrived for their reservations. However, check-in time at the booth was fast for those looking to park with a reservation. For non-residents the average check-in time was less than 10 seconds, which the mayor’s office said was an improvement from the previous cash transaction.
“The booth attendants were very efficient with the new system, and the mayor’s office is very appreciative of their support,” the statement said.
On Sunday, the city was able to sell additional spaces that opened up at Good Harbor Beach. The booth attendants also facilitated reservations for non-residents who showed up without one. The mayor’s office said attendants turned away “a few non-residents” without reservations but directed them to Stage Fort Park and told them how to make reservations in the future.
The Department of Public Works had also put up signs around the city to inform visitors of the new reservation system.
The mayor’s office noted that the city will be encouraging visitors to use Stage Fort Park when Good Harbor Beach sells out to take advantage of a trolley service from the park on Hough Avenue to Good Harbor when that line is up and running.