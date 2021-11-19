The sub shop on Gloucester’s Prospect Street has been sold to a man who is no stranger to restaurateuring this side of the bridge.
Destino’s Sub and Catering has been sold to Dennis Dyer, a Lexington resident who owns a myriad of restaurants including the Studio Restaurant on Rocky Neck, and Surfside Subs and Pizza and Long Beach Dairy Maid on Thatcher Road.
Although staff at Destino’s confirmed he was the owner, Dyer did not return the Times’ request for comment.
The Destino family posted a clarifying statement to the shop’s Facebook last week notifying the public that Jim and Judy Destino are retiring from the food industry and handing over the business to someone else, not closing the sub shop.
“We are so excited for Destino’s new owner who will keep the name, the staff and the vendors,” the family said. “Nothing will change, we will continue to support the new owner and will miss you all.”
Neither Jim Destino, his wife Judy, nor a representative from the sub shop returned the Times’ request for comment.
For the past 36 years, Jim and Judy Destino have been running the shop even while Jim Destino pursued a career in city politics. He sat on the City Council between 2000 and 2008, was the city’s chief administrative office under Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken from 2015 to June 2016, and returned to the job from Nov. 28, 2016, working until his retirement in June 2020.
According to the city’s Assessor’s Office valuation in 2021, the sub shop at 129 Prospect St. is assessed at $403,600.