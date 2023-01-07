Detali pop-up gets extended on Main Street

A Ukrainian-owned pop-up upcycled fashion shop on Main Street that was part of the second season of Project: Pop-Up Gloucester has been extended into the spring of 2023 where it plans to provide space to other Ukrainian artists, Mayor Greg Verga and city partners announced recently.
The local Brace Cove Foundation played a key role in allowing this extension to take place.
The pop-up called Detali is a sustainable fashion and upcycled business that opened in a retail space at 206 Main St., the Harbor Village apartment complex, in October as part of a short-term lease business incubator program. Its run was expected to end at the end of December 2022. It had shared the space with another pop-up called Tehillah S.
After a successful holiday season, however, Detali owner Natalia Douglass of Gloucester wanted to keep partnering with the city to continue operating in the prime storefront location.
“We are now able to expand and grow our mission for sustainable design creating more unique upcycled fashion and reconstructive design,” Douglass said in the press release. Douglass plans to open the space to highlight other Ukrainian artists and designers with plans to host small events on the weekends.
“We will collaborate to share culture and support to give a voice to the people in Ukraine,” Douglass said.
According to the city, the extension highlights the success of Project: Pop-Up Gloucester, which allows entrepreneurs to test their business models in the seaport without having to commit to signing a lease or buying property.
“We are so fortunate to have such generous partners and community donors to support this innovative program — I want to thank Brace Cove Foundation and Action Inc. for allowing us to continue this season of Project: Pop-Up in Gloucester,” said Mayor Greg Verga in a statement. “I am so glad that Detali is looking to utilize the full space and expand their offerings, it is amazing to see Natalia taking advantage of this opportunity.”
Project: Pop-Up entrepreneurs are get resources to help seed their businesses through funding in part from the Massachusetts Office of Business Development and the North Shore Alliance for Economic Development. The program continues to be a partnership between Action Inc., UpNext (which facilitates the pop-up), the city, the North Shore Community Development Coalition and a recent grant from the Brace Cove Foundation.
The city said the grant from the Brace Cove Foundation, which was established by Walter Herlihy and Nancy LeGendre in 2015 to support nonprofits across Cape Ann, “provided key support to extend the program.”
Detali took this past week off to rearrange the shop. Its hours moving forward will be Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
