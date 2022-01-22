In spite of pandemic-related impediments for live theater last summer, Gloucester Stage Company took its shows outdoors at Rockport's Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, which became a win-win in more ways than one.
Miriam Cyr of Beverly was voted Best Director in the BroadwayWorld Regional 2021 Awards for her work in the Gloucester Stage production of "Reparations," a play written by James Sheldon.
BroadwayWorld Boston also announced that "Reparations" received the Best Play Award and Gloucester Stage Company received the Best Production of the Year (In Person) award. This past season, many live events were relegated to virtual and live-streamed productions.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the world's largest theater audience awards, with more than 100 cities participating.
"I was blessed with a truly talented professional production team and cast. The fact that 'Reparations' also won best play is a testament to everyone that worked on the production and the quality of the writing," said Cyr, who serves as artistic director for Punctuate4, a North Shore nonprofit theater production company dedicated to developing new works.
Each of the "Reparations" cast — Angela Pierce, Lisa Tharpe, Jason Bowen and Punctuate4 actor Malcolm Ingram — received a nomination in the Best Performer in a Play category.
"The pandemic has challenged us as artists and arts organizations to think differently," added Cyr. " 'Reparations' was done outside in a gorgeous natural setting at the Windhover performing arts center. Our cast and crew adapted to every challenge of working outdoors, including the torrential rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida."
Cyr said her award was a little sweeter knowing those involved had to rise above many difficulties presented by the impact of COVID-19.
"I'm incredibly excited by the award but I'm also very aware that it's not just my award but everyone who participated on the play. The amazing thing about theater is that it's a collaborative art and you are really part of a whole. It's not just me who is getting this but the whole team, and I'm absolutely thrilled by it," she said. "Gloucester Stage just pulled magic out of a hat with its partnership with Windhover, which was just extraordinary — and I feel so lucky to have been part of that magic."
The audience reaction to the play went beyond her expectations.
"People laughed and cried, and all the things you want people to have as a theater experience," said Cyr. "It was really quite incredible. It was the type of play that has you thinking and discussing it and revisiting it."
Christopher Griffith, managing director of Gloucester Stage, said the theater is grateful to the community who voted for "Reparations" as the Best Professional Production on BroadwayWorld Boston.
"And extra congratulations are due to Myriam Cyr for her second Best Direction Award in a row for her work in bringing 'Reparations' to life," he said. "Gloucester Stage is also proud to have received several nods from the Boston area critics for our productions this past summer at Windhover performing arts center."
This is Cyr's second consecutive BroadwayWorld Award. She was voted Best Director of Play for "Saltonstall's Trial" in 2019.
Robert Walsh, the former artistic director of Gloucester Stage, said it is exciting to be acknowledged by these regional awards.
"We also received shout-outs from The Boston Globe and (WBUR's) ARTery for the play 'Tiny Beautiful Things,' and 'Reparations' was featured on The Arts Fuse," he noted. "All this is pretty rewarding, especially as there were some definite hurdles to leap."
