Discover Gloucester wins tourism grant

Discover Gloucester is the recipient of a mini grant to support its Autumn in Gloucester promotion.
The Gloucester nonprofit was among a number of local organizations awarded mini grant funding by the nonprofit North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau as part of its mission to promote the 34 cities and towns of Essex County as a tourism destination. A total of $38,000 was awarded at an open house on Sept. 9 at at the Maria Miles Visitor Center located on I-95 South (exit 90) in Salisbury.
“We are happy to assist in these multimedia projects designed to draw more visitors to the North of Boston,” said visitor’s bureau Executive Director Nancy Gardella, in a prepared statement. “Our organization and members have been working tirelessly before, during, and after the pandemic to bring individual travelers and group tours to Essex County. We look forward to recognizing these champions in our industry.”
The North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau is providing a portion of its funding from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism as mini-grants to its member partners to further their marketing efforts.