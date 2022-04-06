Despite attempts to save it, the towering, century-old beech tree at the front entrance of Sawyer Free Library on Dale Avenue will come down sometime on Friday, according to the library’s Board of Trustees.
“The beech tree has been in decline for several years now,” said Mern Sibley, president of Sawyer Free Library’s Board of Trustees, in a prepared statement. “This decision is difficult and not one we take lightly. It has been informed by multiple assessments from experts, all of whom found the tree to be diseased and quickly deteriorating. Despite our best efforts to save it, we have to remove the tree for the safety of our patrons and the community at large. Sadly, it is no longer feasible to maintain it safely.”
In 2016, a comprehensive assessment by a certified arborist found the beech tree had a widespread fungal infection, the library said.
Since then, the trustees have spent approximately $9,000 to retain a tree specialist to monitor the tree and treat it. With the hope of staving off its decline, the tree was treated with a specialized formula of a systematic fungicide and deep root fertilization. But the beech has declined significantly in the last decade and has entered a period of more rapid decay, the trustees said.
“After looking at the large beech tree located at the front of the Sawyer Free Library, I have determined the tree poses a hazard to the library and any pedestrian traffic in the area of the said tree,” said John F. Collins of North Shore Arborists of Gloucester, in the statement. “There is significant bark loss and fungi fruiting bodies to indicate structural decay. There’s also evidence of declining root structure. As unfortunate as it is, the tree poses a liability and should be removed.”
After seeing further significant decay, two other certified arborists concurred with the initial assessment, observing two more fungi causing the tree to further deteriorate, leaving the tree at a high risk of sudden structural failure.
“We’ve done everything we could do to take care of the tree until there was nothing more we could do,” Sibley said. “And as much as we love the grand tree, our concern for our patrons’ and the Gloucester community’s well-being is greater. Unfortunately, we need to take it down for everyone’s safety.”
While the tree may be taken down, there are efforts to preserve its legacy. The library plans to preserve a portion of its wood and work with local artisans to craft materials to commemorate it.
In addition, the library plans to plant a substantially sized beech to replace it.
North Shore Arborists of Gloucester will be removing the tree on Friday.