As the dust settles on the fiscal year 2020 budget negotiation the other conference committee at work this summer, negotiating distracted-driving legislation, continues to meet with no apparent timeline on when a final bill may be filed.
Both chairs of the conference committee, Sen. Joseph Boncore and Rep. William Straus, told the News Service on Monday that they remain in talks about a compromise version of the bill, which would update state laws banning texting while driving to extend to virtually all mobile device use behind the wheel.
"It's going," Boncore said. "We've been dealing with some other things right now, but the committee chairs and the conference is still meeting continually throughout all of this. We met last week and we're continuing to discuss how to get this bill moving forward."
Straus said the discussions, which have been taking place in private since June 19, have made "real progress," but noted lawmakers are "not done yet."
The Senate's legislation requires law enforcement to collect demographic data for all traffic stops as a way to track for racial profiling, but the House version limits the mandate only to stops that end in a citation issued.
The Senate bill also makes third and subsequent violations surchargeable offenses for insurance purposes and requires drivers to enroll in a class after the second offense. Neither provision appears in the House bill.
Neither Straus nor Boncore would say whether they plan to submit a conference report recommending a final bill before the summer recess lawmakers typically take in August.
"It will take as long as it takes to ensure this all-important bill to ensure public safety on the roadways of the commonwealth is fully vetted," Boncore said.
~ Chris Lisinski/SHNS
