District proposes update to school attendance zones

If you were to look at a map of Gloucester’s school attendance zones for its kindergarten through fifth-grade schools, you might think you were looking at a student’s colorful sponge-art painting.
Colored dots representing where students live and to which school they go are jumbled all over the place in the eastern half of the city, according to a map presented to the School Committee on Sept. 14.
For instance, yellow dots representing students attending Beeman Memorial Elementary School on Cherry Street stretch all the way north into Lanesville and are mixed in with the pink dots of students attending Plum Cove Elementary School on Hickory Street.
However, the school district is consolidating two of its elementary schools, Veterans Memorial now in session at St. Ann School on Prospect Street and East Gloucester School on Davis Street Extension, into a the new school under construction on Webster Street and scheduled to open for the fall of 2023.
With the goal of fully utilizing the new school, creating more geographically contiguous school attendance zones and reducing ride times on the school bus, school administrators have proposed an update to the map as to where kids go. Plum Cove and Beeman would see many of the changes. The West Parish Elementary School zone would remain the same. The East Gloucester and Veterans zones would “remain primarily the same,” according to the presentation.
The proposal came before the School Committee on Sept. 14 and a public hearing is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. during a remote meeting. A public feedback form and other information is available at www.gloucesterschools.com/families-community/schoolzones.
One thing Superintendent Ben Lummis is stressing is that families would be grandfathered so that their children can continue to attend the same school where they are going in the short term.
“So, if you have a second grader and a fourth grader in Beeman right now,” Lummis said, “but your zone is changing to Plum Cove, you are not forced to move next year or the year after.”
Lummis told the School Committee the proposal would result in “more sensible and contiguous school attendance zones.”
“Right now there’s some hopping over of different zones,” Lummis said.
One noticeable shift being would have Wheeler Point children attend Plum Cove instead of Beeman. Families with students attending Beeman would not have to move in the short term. The Plum Cove zone would be in the north and connected by Washington Street.
The East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial zone would be enlarged so that the new school would be fully utilized. Streets in the area of Western Avenue, Middle Street and Riggs Street would move from Beeman to the new school. All families from East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial would attend the new school building.
Other changes include portions of the Poplar Street area switching from Plum Cove to Beeman. Again, families with students attending Plum Cove would not have to move in the short term.
The proposal is meant to shorten the longest bus rides for Beeman and Plum Cove families and better the schools’ socioeconomic balance, he said.
For instance, during the last school year, 62% of students who attended Beeman came from low-income families. Under the proposed attendance zones, that number would drop to 49%. At Plum Cove last school year, 33% of students came from low-income families, but under the plan, 47% would come from low-income families. Projected low-income enrollment would have West Parish remain at 38% while the new East Gloucester/Veterans school would increase its percentage slightly from 52% to 55%.
