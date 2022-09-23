District proposes update to school attendance zones

Proposed changes to school attendance zones

Beeman to Plum Cove: Wheeler Point moves to Plum Cove School.

Streets affected: Apple Street, Blueberry Lane, Breezy Point Road, Corliss Avenue, Hodgkins Street, Honeysuckle Road, Howard Road, Linden Road, Orchard Way, Patriots Circle, Riverview Road, Rose Lane, Thurston Point Road, #41+ Veterans Way, Wheeler Street, and Doanne Road.

Beeman to East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial: Adjustments necessary to fully utilize new school.

Streets affected: Angle Street, Main Street, Middle Street, Riggs Street, #20+ Summer Street, Church Street, Columbia Street, Gould Court, Mansfield Street, Mansfield Court, Mason Court, Mason Street, Pine Street, Proctor Street, #1-#32 School Street, Warner Street, Washington Square, #1-#80 Washington Street, and #1-#67 Western Avenue.

Plum Cove to Beeman: Centennial Avenue and Poplar Street area switches to Beeman to make more contiguous school assignment zones.

Streets affected: Colonial Street, Acacia Street, Baker Street, Carlisle Street, #1-7 Cherry Street, Gloucester Avenue, Grove Street, Knowlton Square, Madison Avenue, Madison Court, #91+ Maplewood Avenue, Monroe Court, Mystic Avenue, Poplar Street, Springfield Street, #178-#235 Washington Street, York Road, and Madison Square.

Families who already have students attending these schools will not have to move in the short term.

Source: Presentation by Gloucester Public Schools