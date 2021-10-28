BOSTON — Massachusetts doctors can provide their patients with intravenous or intramuscular medication, but when it comes to an oral drug, the Bay State is one of only seven where doctors are prohibited from dispensing what they prescribe.
A bill before the Public Health Committee (H 437) takes aim at what sponsor Rep. Paul McMurtry described as an "antiquated law," proposing a pilot program that would allow some urology practices to both prescribe and dispense medication under the scope of their care without steering patients to an external specialty pharmacy.
Fellow sponsor Sen. Paul Feeney told his colleagues Thursday that the existing ban on doctors fulfilling oral prescriptions forces patients, such as those with prostate cancer, to grapple with "unnecessary barriers from transportation to cost."
The pilot, he said, "is narrowly tailored to have the most direct and pinpointed impact" in one individual specialty and would determine if other medical specialties should also undergo similar policy changes down the line.
"We really believe this could lower costs. It would improve the quality of life, it would increase compliance," Feeney said. "This is something I think is long overdue here in the commonwealth."
Greater Boston Urology President and CEO Michael Curran, who described his private practice as the state's largest for urology, threw his support behind the proposal, asking the committee, "Do we really want a health care system where patients have to go to four or five different locations to get their care?"