The consensus of climate change experts meeting in Gloucester over the weekend was that efforts need to stave off the possible catastrophic environmental effects of climate change. The “Planning for Reality: Climate Change and Downtown Gloucester” symposium was held Saturday at the Gloucester Meetinghouse, the home of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church. The symposium’s aim was to bring together experts on climate change and urban planning to develop “more effective and protective urban planning in the future.” Charles Nazarian, president of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, said the effort was to bring people together in Gloucester to work on climate change challenges. “We’re not particularly shy about sharing our thoughts on difficult issues,” he said, adding people need to rethink their perceptions of environmental matters. Dick Prouty, head of TownGreen, a local group that serves to create a carbon-free community, said the stakeholders in Gloucester, including municipal officials, need to work together. “The effects of climate change are real and getting more serious,” he said. “There’s no getting around the fact we’re in for some tough times.” He said downtown Gloucester may be more at risk due to its proximity to Gloucester Harbor. Prouty also said efforts need to be made to protect the most vulnerable in Gloucester, including senior citizens. “We need to (determine) how we can take care of those folks as we look to the future,” he said. Mayor Greg Verga echoed a common theme from the day: that Gloucester is in danger from potential flooding issues because of its proximity to the ocean. “The changing environment will affect Gloucester’s residents and businesses,” said Verga. Some discussion at the event was focused on the Gloucester Municipal Harbor Plan, a strategic document that supports the existing economic base of the harbor front and expands economic development opportunities, including both marine water-dependent and supporting uses of harbor properties. “The plan will serve to support economic growth and protect the infrastructure needed in Gloucester,” said Verga. “The city is taking a thoughtful and strategic approach.” Working together Charles Waldheim, director of the Office for Urbanization at the Harvard Graduate School of Design, said Harvard and TownGreen officials have worked together for two years on issues related to climate change in Gloucester. One method that has been considered, he said, is “scenario planning.” Part of the effort has been to think about the effects if a Category 3 storm hit Gloucester. “Our goal is to not predict the future,” said Waldheim. “But we also know with climate change, we’ll see a change in events. The goal is to determine the vulnerabilities in the environment. “There’s an extraordinary resilience about Gloucester.” Protecting Gloucester will not take place with one single action, Waldheim said, who added it will take a multi-pronged effort. “In this place, there’s not going to be an organized singular response,” he said. It’s going to need government, business and individuals acting. We are already seeing the effects of climate change.” One area of concern is the Gloucester’s water treatment plant, Waldheim said, adding the facility was built on unstable soil. But he said relocating the structure would only happen at a “great cost.” Other solutions to be considered, he said, would be to “arm” coastline communities with such facilities as an outer harbor barrier. Another method to be considered could be to elevate and relocate transportation networks – something that has been happened in cities like Seattle and Venice, Italy. In addition, he said efforts should be made to “decarbonize” the economy, with the use of energy sources such as solar and wind-generated power. “No one solution would serve to fortify the entirety of Cape Ann,” said Waldheim. “The road system needs to be fortified. That will be central to the next half century.” Still, Waldheim said even if all of Gloucester were to “go green,” there would still be considerable climate change challenges. “It’s our role to provide options and resources,” he said. “We can’t protect all of it. This is a national problem. We have to give our elected and appointed leadership a galvanized public will. You have an incredible civic society here. You have had tremendous examples of people who have worked on this for years. “I would be optimistic about the quality of the leadership I see here.” Network of collaboration Antonio Raciti, associate professor of Community Planning and Ecological Design at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, also spoke at the symposium. He said part of his work has included considering the model of “Climate Adaption.” “Hurricane Sandy hit New York in 2012 and showed how Boston and other (coastal) communities were unprepared to handle such storms,” said Raciti. He said major stakeholders in the issue include non-profit organizations, universities, the business community and also individual citizens. “What you’re seeing here is a network of collaboration,” said Raciti. “The (stakeholders) need to work together. That is something that does not always happen. The adaption field is polarized. Adaption priorities are not easy to define.” Raciti said “environmental justice” communities find it challenging to incorporate their concerns into mainstream adaption projects. “That’s an issue we need to think about,” he said. Raciti said he and his students have considered possible solutions to climate changes. “This is an incredible rich community that you have here,” he said. “We need to be innovative about how we consider planning issues. Certain action has to take place.” Kevin Hively, CEO and founder of Ninigret Partners, said land use issues have changed through the years. His company is a management consulting firm that focuses on economic development and community planning. “The old land use model is: ‘Where do we want things?’” Hively said. “Now, it’s ‘what do we want it to look like and feel like?’ The quality of the place matters.” Hively said issues such as tourism and recreation need to be addressed, adding city planners also need to consider employment, parking and pedestrian activities. “It’s important to listen to the people and their experiences,” he said. “Focus on what you can control. A lot of these decisions are not in your hands.” The TownGreen event “Planning for Reality: Climate Change and Downtown Gloucester” symposium was live-streamed on the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation’s YouTube channel and is available at https://youtu.be/dtRsTN51KiY. .
