To recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Gloucester Coalition for the Prevention Of Domestic Abuse invites everyone to join its members Tuesday, Oct. 12, at an event that will focus on healing and survivorship.
The event “Reflect, Release, & Restore” begins at 5 p.m., near high tide and just before sunset, at the Fishermen’s Wives Memorial on Stacy Boulevard. It is designed for any individual who has ever experienced, witnessed, been affected or impacted by domestic abuse, or wants to show support.
“After these many stressful months of COVID, uncertainty, and upheaval, we want to do something very different this year, “ said Sunny Robinson, co-chair of CPDA, in a prepared statement. “Instead of speakers and the distressing statistics of domestic abuse, we wanted to create a healing event for all of us as we keep going in our efforts to respond to domestic abuse and the challenges of COVID and our society.”
During the event at the Fishermen’s Wives Memorial, each participant will pick out a small stone to represent something they want tolet go of or release. After some words of reflection, members of the coalition will guide a brief ceremony in which all are invited to toss their stones into the ocean. Music will be provided by local musicians Charlee Bianchini and Dennis Monagle.
“We want to honor the strength and resilience of all survivors," Bianchini, a counselor and advocate at HAWC, also said in the statement. "It can be very powerful to be among our friends and neighbors to witness one another letting go of whatever needs to be released. It’s very personal, but we all carry something. Maybe it’s a regret, fear, or an old belief that no longer serves who you are today. We hope all walk away feeling a little lighter.”
The coalition includes staff from HAWC (Healing Abuse Working For Change), Elliot Community Health Services, and Younity, the young adults drop-in center of Children’s Friend & Family Services.