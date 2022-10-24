An anonymous donor has gifted $100,000 to Sawyer Free 2025 — and will give another $100,000 if locals match the donation by Dec. 31.
The Sawyer Free 2025 capital campaign seeks to modernize and expand the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library by 2025. Work includes fully redesigning the building’s interior and adding a 15,000 square-foot addition while preserving the building’s historic exterior.
The library says it receives about 275,000 website and in-person visitors annually, making it Gloucester’s widest-reaching institution, and needs more space.
The expansion project will be a roughly $28 million endeavor once it’s done.
While the library has already secured $15 million in grants and donations, it still needs to raise another $13 million to cover the project’s costs, according to a statement from the Sawyer Free Library Foundation.
The latest $100,000 donation came from a private, out-of-town family foundation. The donor first heard about the project through a sponsorship spot by the library foundation on WBUR, said Chad Konecky, a spokesperson for the library foundation.
“The family fund is committed to directing its resources to causes that do the most good for the most people, and was inspired and moved by the storytelling on the foundation website,” Konecky said.
Locals have just more than 70 days to raise the $100,000 for it to be matched by the donor.
Every dollar will help make the library a model for 21st century civic hubs, said Barry Weiner, a retired attorney and the campaign chair for Sawyer Free 2025.
“The fact that an out-of-town philanthropist is willing to offer a six-figure challenge grant to Sawyer Free 2025 is a powerful validation of the virtue and worth of this project,” Weiner said in the statement.
“If the citizens of Gloucester and folks around the North Shore accept this challenge to pitch in whatever they can to help us secure this extra $100,000, it would be another loud statement by this community, which has already demonstrated an inspiring level of support for this project,” he said.
To learn more about the project or make a tax-deductible donation, visit sawyerfree2025.org.
