Downpours didn’t keep people away from Saturday’s Middle Street Walk.
The walk wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which had organizers planning activities on a smaller scale this year.
Many of the Middle Street Walk activities took place this year at Sawyer Free Library and Cape Ann Museum.
There was plenty to do for people of all ages, from children’s crafts to docent-led tours, and the museum was free to residents that day.
The popular Gingerbread House contest was held at Sawyer Free Library, and Middle Street Walk co-organizer Gloria Parsons won the special “Samuel Sawyer Award” for the best gingerbread representation of a historic Gloucester building — the Saunders House.
Because of the weather, the Lobster Trap Tree lighting, which usually closes out the walk, was moved to Sunday.