Doyle considering next move after wrongful termination suit thrown out

ROCKPORT — Former Fire Chief James Doyle has not made a decision whether to appeal the U.S. District Court’s decision to throw out his wrongful termination case against the town.
“No decisions have been made yet on whether we will fight this in the federal court or instead pursue the case in state court,” said Doyle’s lawyer, Liam O’Connell.
O’Connell called the court’s decision “weak” at first glance. He said there are still many “unanswered questions” regarding the controversy over the leadership of the volunteer Rockport Fire Department that began in 2020.
Doyle filed his complaint in June after being fired by selectmen that February. Town Administrator Mitch Vieira, the current five selectmen, police Chief John Horvath and Former Emergency Services Director and Assistant Police Chief Mark Schmink were listed as defendants.
“(Schmink) has since vanished after an unexpected early retirement ...” O’Connell said. “Town Administrator (Mitch) Vieira says the town will not be filling either role. So why did these roles exist in the first place? ... The lack of transparency and accountability is not just a growing problem in Rockport, it is the norm.”
In a joint statement announcing the court’s decision, Selectmen Chairman Don Campbell and Vice Chairman Ross Brackett stated, “Should Mr. Doyle choose to file a new lawsuit, in order to pursue state law claims despite the dismissal of his federal claims, we are confident that the town will prevail on those claims as well.”
The decision
Originally, Doyle’s complaint contained 18 counts, many of which alleged town officials conspired to get rid of the fire chief to assert their will over the Fire Department. In September, Town Counsel Deborah Ecker filed a motion for judgment on the pleadings, arguing there were no legitimate causes of action in Doyle’s complaint. In response, O’Connell dropped all but two counts.
The first argued the town violated Doyle’s First Amendment rights when it fired him. Doyle argued he was let go in response to signing a letter from the call firefighters of the Rockport Fire Department outlining their frustrations with Schmink’s oversight as the emergency services director. Town officials have stated numerous times publicly that the decision to fire Doyle was due to an ongoing neglect of duties.
Judge Leo Sorokin’s decision points to a Supreme Court ruling, Garcetti v. Ceballos, which set the precedent that “public employees do not speak as citizens when they ‘make statements pursuant to their official duties,’ and that accordingly, such speech is not protected by the First Amendment.” The firefighters’ letter, Sorokin decided, was “communication by town officials to the supervising town officials,” which is within the scope of the fire chief’s responsibilities.
The second count alleges that selectmen violated Doyle’s due process rights by holding a “sham” termination hearing. Doyle alleges selectmen and Town Counsel Darren Klein tried to silence him while he was making his defense.
“Although Doyle alleges that his counsel was interrupted several times during the hearing, he nonetheless had an opportunity to be heard,” reads Sorokin’s statement, “and he has not alleged non-conclusory factual allegations supporting the conclusion that these interruptions were significant enough to effectively deprive him of this opportunity.”
All but one of the selectmen prepared statements for the hearing to explain why they were voting to sack Doyle. Doyle stated this was evidence that the selectmen had already come to a decision before the hearing began.
“Even drawing all reasonable inferences in Doyle’s favor, this does not plausibly suggest more than that the board reviewed the evidence presented to them in advance, prepared tentative decisions, found Doyle’s presentation unpersuasive and thus resolved the matter consistent with their tentative decisions,” Sorokin wrote.
