ROCKPORT — After weeks of building sets, prepping costumes and rehearsing, Rockport High School’s Drama Llamas are presenting “Lord of the Flies” this weekend.
The play is based on the classic novel William Golding’s classic novel “Lord of the Flies,” adapted for the stage by Nigel Williamson. Both the novel and the play follow a group of English students who are left stranded on an uninhabited island. Here, they must confront not only the defects in the society they left behind, and the one they have built for themselves, but also the defects of their own natures.
Students affiliated with Rockport High School’s Drama Llamas were at the school over their spring break prepping for the theater group’s production. They built sets and practiced their English accents.
Performances will be Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m., at the John Lane Auditorium at Rockport High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane.
The suggested donation at the door is $10 per person.
Would-be theater-goers should note this show contains depictions of violence and may not be suitable for all audiences, and that masks are optional in the auditorium.