SALEM — Salem State University’s inaugural pop-up Career Closet was a welcome sight for those unable to afford a suit for that job interview or internship.
To help students dress for success, the university’s Career Services office inside the Ellison Campus Center transformed on Thursday into a one-day business boutique.
Inside, there were racks full of clothing, while offices became fitting rooms. Students could browse the racks and shop for free from a selection of 1,900 donated new and gently used pieces of professional clothing, including suits, blouses, pants and accessories. Both interview and general workplace attire were available.
The donated clothing came from members of the community, faculty and even some students, so students in need of interview or work-appropriate outfits could get them free of charge.
Helaina Polito, assistant director of Career Services, said more than 100 students dropped by in the first hour. Polito spearheaded the event after hearing the idea at the Eastern Association of Colleges and Employers’ annual conference.
Shaima Azam, 22, a marketing assistant with Career Services, helped to organize the event, including tagging and sorting clothes. A senior at Salem State studying accounting and finance, Azam has already landed a job with an accounting firm in Boston.
“I know that for a lot of students, financial stability is one extra burden that you shouldn’t have to worry about while you are in school,” Azam said.
According to Salem State, the need to give its students a helping hand is real — 44% of the university’s first-year student body is made up of recipients of Pell Grants, which are federal subsidies for students with a financial need to pay for college.
About 15 years ago, that percentage was 30%.
The university has 1,516 new first-year undergraduate students, including 1,011 first-year freshmen and 505 first-year transfers. Salem State also has 360 first-year graduate students.
Mathias Cardona, 20, of Haverhill, was having a hard time finding a suit at the Career Closet because of his small frame.
“But, I found a couple things to steal, fit me, and I can add to my closet,” he said.
Cardona, a junior studying theater design and translation, said dressing well for an interview is important.
“You won’t get the job unless you dress the part,” said Cardona, who said he needs to work to afford college.
Junior Cameron Riley, 20, of Lynnfield, said he was pleased to hear about the Career Closet because he was in “prime interview season and I was looking for some formal clothing to wear.”
He was torn between two different suits he liked: a gray and black striped Brooks Brothers suit, and a dark gray suit from JoS. A. Bank.
“I think having formal dress is very important for at least my field to interview for computer science,” Riley said. “I want to come in and (make) a formal presentation, and this place definitely gives me the tools for that ... If I had to afford either of those suits, I would be going broke,” Riley said. “But this opportunity that career services gives is humongous, I’m very appreciative of it.”
Some students may wind up wearing a suit donated from Salem State President John Keenan’s closet.
“Our No. 1 job here at Salem State is to help our students get jobs,” Keenan said, “and this is a big part of it.”
Polito said the goal is to make the Career Closet an annual event.
But in today’s casually dressed work world, don’t skills matter more than what someone wears?
“It absolutely is the skills,” Polito said, “but of course you want to make that great first impression.”
Career Services surveys employers following a student taking a job or an internship, Polito said, “and they do share with us that professionalism and professional dress is important when they’re first meeting our students. So we wanted to provide our students access to these items that they may need to add to their closet.”
In addition, Paul Riley, regional recruitment manager for City Year, manned a table offering students advice on navigating the interview process.
“For us, the interview process, not everyone is coming in with the same lived experience, the same backgrounds,” Riley said, “but for a lot of other employers, that first impression, and what someone is wearing, can have a really powerful effect on a student’s opportunity to get that internship or job.”
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-338-2534, eforman@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews.
