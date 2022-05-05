On the creative shores of Cape Ann, the annual Empty Bowl event is an opportunity to collect a small work of art and help a hunger-relief organization.
The Open Door will hold its “Empty Bowl TO GO 2.0” fundraiser — once again a drive-through event — to raise money to support its Mobile Market and Summer Meals for Kids programs. The event is this Saturday, May 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester.
Pay-what-you-can tickets are available at FOODPANTRY.org/empty-bowl. Ticket holders will receive a hand-painted bowl, soup, a bread roll, cookie and water. Participants also will receive fruit directly from The Open Door’s new Mobile Market Farmers Truck, and dog treats will be available for pets riding with their owners for the drive-through.
Soups offered will include the popular clam, corn and fish chowders along with hearty tomato and white bean with quinoa (gluten free, vegan, and non-certified kosher), chicken and rice (gluten free and non-certified kosher), and mushroom soup (non-certified kosher).
Founded in 1978, The Open Door is a community food resource center for low-income residents. It fights hunger in Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, Manchester, Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield, Boxford, Hamilton and Wenham.
In 2021, The Open Door helped stabilize the lives and health of 8,516 people from 4,176 households through the distribution of 1.83 million pounds of food.
The Open Door has held an Empty Bowl fundraiser annually since 2001, except in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“The reality is, somewhere, someone’s bowl is empty — including right here, on the North Shore. Empty Bowl TO GO 2.0 is a reminder of that and an opportunity to collectively make an impact,” said Julie LaFontaine, president and CEO of the nonprofit The Open Door. “Despite its sobering message, this event is a celebrated, joyous tradition in our community. It speaks to a longstanding culture of helping one another on Cape Ann — and having fun along the way.”
She said this event carries forward a 22-year community tradition to raise awareness of hunger in the Cape Ann community.
“As inflation rises and the economy falters, household resources are spread thin,” said LaFontaine. “The Empty Bowl TO GO 2.0 is a story of community resilience and strength.”
Restaurants making soup for the event include Captain Hooks, Causeway Restaurant, Seaport Grille, J.T. Farnham’s, George’s Restaurant and Bar, Lobsta Land, Minglewood, Sugar Magnolias, Turner’s Seafood, Willow Rest and The Open Door kitchen team, including chef Ken Duckworth, who will prepare Duckworth’s Bistrot mushroom soup. Bread will be baked by Alexandra’s Bread and Virgilio’s Bakery. Cookies are being prepared in-house at The Open Door.
The Empty Bowl online auction is live at biddingowl.com/theopendoor. Approximately 40 Cape Ann artists and local elected officials created bowls to be auctioned off in support of the organization’s hunger-relief programs. The auction closes May 13.
A part of The Open Door’s mission is to use practical strategies to connect people to good food, to advocate on behalf of those in need, and to engage others in the work of building food security.
For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.