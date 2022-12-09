Police have filed a crosswalk violation charge against a 43-year-old Gloucester driver after a pedestrian was struck Thursday evening, according to police Lt. Dave Quinn said.
"It appears to be nothing more than an accident," Quinn said. A 59-year-old man was hit around 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the crosswalk at the intersection of Centennial Avenue and Washington Street.
A 59-year-old was taken to Beverly Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police Chief Ed Conley said the evening of the accident.
The driver stayed on the scene and called police, Conley said, adding the driver was cooperative throughout.
The intersection where the accident took place was described by Quinn as a busy one and "a little dark."