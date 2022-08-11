A Swampscott resident with Gloucester ties was ordered held at Middleton Jail on $15,000 bail without prejudice at his arraignment Thursday before a Gloucester District Court clerk magistrate on motor vehicle charges that included a fourth offense for drunken driving.
Police say in their reports the driver hit a parked BMW on Eastern Avenue and drove off around 5:12 p.m. Wednesday. Police located the car that fled on Prospect Street, according to police reports and court documents.
The driver was identified by police as John A. Desantis, 60, of 450B Paradise Road, Apt. 451, Swampscott. He was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, fourth or greater offense; leaving the scene of a crash with property damage; and negligent driving.
If convicted, the fourth offense OUI charge carries, among other penalties, 2 and 1/2 to 5 years in state prison or jail time of 2 to 2 1/2 years; a fine of between $1,500 and $25,000 and a license revocation for 10 years.
A Friday afternoon hearing via Zoom was scheduled to review the status of the case before Judge Michael Patten, according to court documents.
According to reports, police were dispatched to the area of 16 Eastern Ave. just after 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a car crashing into a parked car. The caller told police the driver had left the scene heading downtown on Main Street.
Dispatch said the offending driver was traveling on the wrong side of the road on Main Street and appeared intoxicated. Police broadcast the description of a green 2004 Lincoln LS with Massachusetts plates that was reported to have damage to its front right side.
While on Prospect Street, police saw the vehicle matching the description making a wide turn from Main Street on to Prospect Street, appearing to obstruct oncoming traffic heading towards Flanagan Square. The officer activated his overhead emergency lights and blocked the lane of travel. The car pulled over at a sharp angle to the curb and nearly struck the front wall of 160 Prospect St., police said.
Police found just the driver in the car, and reported the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from inside. When asked what happened, the driver, who police identified as Desantis, reportedly repeated the question back to police. Police reported they noticed he had “red, bloodshot, and glassy eyes,” blood on his lip and a cut to his chin. The driver said he was fine and did not need medical attention, but police dispatched Gloucester Fire paramedics to the scene.
The driver gave police his registration but struggled to get his wallet out of his back pocket, repeating “I got you,” the report said. The driver had a hard time getting out of the car and an officer stood next to him to make sure he would not fall over, police said. An officer helped Desantis remove his wallet, which was put on the cars’ hood so he could show them his license, the report said.
Police asked Desantis where he was going, and he told them he was heading from his Swampscott home to his father’s house in the city. Police asked him if he had any medical issues or had taken any drugs and he told police he did not. When asked if he had consumed any alcohol that day, he said he had not.
“When I told Desantis that I could detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath, he stated ‘I don’t know what to tell you,’” the report said. Desantis refused to take any field sobriety tests and he was arrested. At the station, police asked him to submit to a chemical breath test and he refused.
The defense attorney for Desantis was Grace Edwards, the assistant district attorney was Aimee Conway and the clerk magistrate was Margaret Crateau.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.