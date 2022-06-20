A two-alarm fire at 33 School St. early Monday morning sent four people to the hospital, two firefighters and two occupants of the two-family wood-frame house, said Gloucester Fire Department Assistant Chief Bob Rivas.
State Police and the State Fire Marshal's office are investigating.
Rivas said there were six people in the home, two of whom were taken to area hospitals. One resident has been admitted while the other was treated and released, he said.
Of the two firefighters taken to the hospital, one has been admitted, and the other has been released after treatment.
Rivas could not say to which hospitals any of the residents or the firefighters were taken, during a phone interview around 8:30 a.m.
The fire was reported at 3:02 a.m. in the home about a block from Gloucester Fire Department headquarters at 8 School St. in a residential neighborhood adjacent to Railroad Avenue and the Shaw's supermarket plaza. Crews were able to knock down the fire "pretty quickly," Rivas said.
Rivas said investigators this morning were on scene trying to determine through conversations with the home's residents how the fire started. He said it seemed the fire started on the exterior and moved to the interior of the house, but that has yet to be determined.
Engines 1, 2, 3 and 4, Ladder 1 and Rescue trucks 1 and 2 responded to the scene. Essex, Rockport and Manchester-by-the-Sea provided station coverage for the city, Rivas said.
This story may be updated at gloucestertimes.com and in Tuesday's print edition.