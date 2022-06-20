A two-alarm fire at 33 School St. early Monday morning sent four people to the hospital, two firefighters and two occupants of the two-family wood-frame house, said Gloucester Fire Department Assistant Chief Bob Rivas.
Crews and responders arrived just after 3 a.m. to discover fire and smoke coming from the rear and side of the 2 1/2-story house, according to a press release from Fire Chief Eric Smith. A second alarm was immediately struck.
State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating.
Rivas said there were six people in the home, two of whom were taken to area hospitals. One resident was admitted while the other was treated and released, he said.
Of the two firefighters taken to the hospital, one was admitted, and the other was released after treatment. Beauport Ambulance Service transported the occupants and the firefighters to area hospitals.
Rivas said Monday afternoon that it was a Manchester-by-the-Sea firefighter who had been treated and released and it was expected a Gloucester firefighter would be released shortly.
Rivas said the reason for the hospitalizations was stress-related due to the fire taking place early in the morning.
Rivas could not say to which hospitals any of the residents or the firefighters were taken, during a phone interview around 8:30 a.m.
The fire was reported at 3:08 a.m. in the home about a block from Gloucester Fire Department headquarters at 8 School St. in a residential neighborhood adjacent to Railroad Avenue and the Shaw’s supermarket plaza. Crews were able to knock down the fire “pretty quickly,” Rivas said. The press release said crews had the fire under control within 30 minutes of arrival.
Everyone was out of the home when firefighters arrived.
Rivas said investigators were on scene Monday morning trying to determine through conversations with the home’s residents how the fire started. He said it seemed the fire started on the exterior and moved to the interior of the house, but that has yet to be determined.
Engines 1, 2, 3 and 4, Ladder 1, Car 3 and Rescue trucks 1 and 2 responded to the scene. Mutual aid was provided by Essex, Manchester and Rockport fire departments, and station coverage was provided by Beverly, Rockport and Manchester fire departments. Rehab Five provided rehabilitation services on scene.
