BOSTON — Ballots in the Massachusetts presidential primary began streaming in Monday morning as the state's first-ever period of early voting in a presidential contest began.
Secretary of State William Galvin kicked off the five-day stretch with a press conference at Brookline Town Hall, and said his office's early voting web page received 35,000 views over the weekend, indicating the option has been "very well-received."
Galvin said it was too early to predict turnout in the early voting period that runs through Friday or the March 3 primary itself, but said early voting ahead of general elections in 2018 and 2016 attracted roughly 600,000 and 1 million voters, respectively.
"There's plenty of opportunities to vote," Galvin said.
The secretary — who declined to say who he plans to back in the Democratic primary — stressed that an early-cast ballot is final, so voters should wait until March 3 if they have not yet decided who to support.
