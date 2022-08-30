It was all expectant smiles among students, staff, teachers and parents on the first day of the last school year at East Gloucester Elementary School on Davis Street Extension on a bright sunny Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.
Some parents walked their children to school, others lined the narrow East Gloucester streets in the neighborhood with their cars as they brought their kids to an opening day that for all appearances, resembled those held before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020.
“We are thrilled to have our students and families back at school,” said Superintendent Ben Lummis of Gloucester schools’ opening day,. “We had an excellent first day. A lot of smiles and excitement, and the weather was perfect too. Definitely our best opening day in a few years.”
Families were greeted with a “Happy 1st Day” sign set up at the front of the East Gloucester school. Then they gathered by class before filing inside.
“These are my leaders,” said Principal Amy Pasquarello as she addressed a class of fifth-graders lined up for a photo along the school’s back wall.
“We are very excited to start off the school year, the last year of East Gloucester being open,” Pasquarello said. “First day of the last year but it’s a good day. Everybody’s excited and we are getting started today.”
Parents and family watched with what appeared to be excitement mixed some nervous apprehension as their little ones filed into the school, some for the first time.
“So they are meeting with their teachers and then they are going to go in to the school and we will start our day,” the principal said.
Kindergarten screening would take place later in the day, she added.
“We mostly let the kids get settled in their classrooms, do a lot of get-to-know-you activities and our school assembly is in a few days,” Pasquarello said.
The last first school day at the 200-student East Gloucester Elementary School comes as the school community will consolidate with Veterans Memorial, which is now in session at the former St. Ann’s School on Prospect Street, in the fall of 2023. That’s when the $66.7 million school building under construction on Webster Street at the site of the former Veterans Memorial Elementary School building, which was demolished to make way for school building project, will open.
On Oct. 1, Pasquarello said she plans to switch to the role of assistant superintendent as Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning Gregg Bach plans to retire later this year.
“I’m excited to start, open the school year for the eighth time at East Gloucester, and once the school year is up and running I’ll be moving over to the district office,” she said.
Karen Tibbetts was on hand as her grandson, Larry Doyle, entered the second grade for the first time as a student at the school having attended a private school in the past.
“Amy’s been wonderful,” Tibbetts said, “Mrs. (Kristie) Lambert’s been wonderful. Everyone’s been absolutely wonderful.”
“This is his first day in public school so he’s very excited,” Tibbetts said of her grandson. “And we are very excited. The school is beautiful. Everyone’s been wonderful. So I feel very grateful, very grateful he can go here.”
