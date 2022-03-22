The children are revolting in a musical being staged this weekend in Gloucester.
The fifth-graders of East Gloucester Elementary School are putting on "Matilda Jr." this Friday, March 25, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 26, at 1 p.m. at the school, 8 Davis St. Ext.
Matilda, played by Sofia Dullea, is unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, Miss Honey. And the school headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't follow her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness and maybe a bit of magic, and could be the school pupils' saving grace.
The musical, based on the book "Matilda," By Roald Dahl, is made possible by funding from the Gloucester Education Foundation and YMCA theatre education staff. The show is directed by Heidi Dallin with musical director Georgia Bills, and stage manager Jenny Hersey.
The PTO will sell baked goods before the show and during intermission.
Ticket order forms were sent home with students, and a limited number, $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, will be sold at the door.