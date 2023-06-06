It was “Back to the Future” for students, teachers and staff of East Gloucester Elementary School on Davis Street Extension Tuesday as the school opened a time capsule concealed in the school’s cornerstone.
They heard their former principal read out a letter from roughly 75 years ago predicting the demise of the building that was called the Ward 1 School back then.
This after a couple of workers carefully removed the granite cornerstone from the front of the school and brought it to a table set up in front of the school’s front lawn where students, teachers and staff were gathered around 1 p.m.
Assistant Superintendent Amy Pasquarello, who had served as the kindergarten through fifth-grade school’s principal from 2015 to 2022, and Assistant Principal Kristie Lambert, went through the contents of the metal box that served as a time capsule.
The school will be razed to make way for open space and recreational uses after it closes at the end of the school year as students, teachers and staff become part of the new East Veterans Elementary School under construction on Webster Street.
At one point, Pasquarello pulled out a letter that read: “‘When you read this the new school will be old. If we are here, we will be old, too.”
The letter spoke about the excitement as the ground was torn up to make way for the new school in the spring of 1948. That fall, the school’s cornerstone was laid, “'and the governor of Massachusetts, the mayor of Gloucester and our superintendent, Dr. Lake, was there,'” she read.
“'In the year 1949 we moved into the new school. The school that you are now tearing down,'” read Pasquarello, who was taken back, “with it go our hopes and dreams of long ago.”
A student asked out loud how they knew back then the school was going to be torn down.
When the time capsule was first opened, Pasquarello pulled out student artwork, class photos and paper dolls put in there in 1998 when the time capsule was opened for the 50th anniversary of the school.
Back then, Janet Trefry of East Gloucester was a music teacher.
“We had a few more students but a lot of the teachers are still here, some of them, not all of them, with a different principal, but the kids are kids. They don’t change,” Trefry said. She taught at the school from 1995 until 2009 and said it was bittersweet that the school is being torn down. “I’m going to be so sad to see it go,” she said. Her children also attended the school.
Pasquarello and Lambert came across a blueprint and a floor plan from when the school was built and some sample report cards. They pulled out a Gloucester Daily Times article marking “50 years of teaching neighborhood children,” written by Times Staff Writer Gail McCarthy, highlighting the fact the school’s first principal, Muriel Rogers, attended the time capsule's opening 25 years ago.
They pulled out city of Gloucester annual report from 1947, the city’s auditor’s report, a report on the public schools from 1946, school reports from 1919 and 1949, the announcement of the new school, and an envelope from the architects, among other things.
Fourth-grader Tennessee James was amazed at how well the documents were preserved. “The fact that that’s still working and nothing … is non-functional and the fact that people can do that for all these years is amazing and nice.”
“I love it that … a long time ago, they put all of this awesome stuff into it, and it shows what it was back then,” said fourth grader Braydon Simon.
At the start of the ceremony, the school’s present principal, Matt Fusco, explained that behind the school’s “1948” cornerstone were items that were placed in a metal box when the school was brand new.
About 25 years ago. In 1998, the time capsule was opened, and more stuff was added.
On hand was Superintendent Ben Lummis, who stood with City Council President and Ward 4 Councilor Val Gilman, serving temporarily as acting mayor.
“I just think that this is phenomenal,” said Gilman. “It is so interesting I just want to sit down and look at every one of these documents.”
Fusco told students the plan is to display the items in the school for a couple of days and then bring them to the new East Veterans School as both East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial Elementary School, in session at the former St. Ann School, plan to combine in the fall. The former Veterans Memorial School building on Webster Street has been demolished to make way for the school building project.
Fusco said the plan is display the time capsule items from both schools in the new school building.
In the fall, the plan is to create a new time capsule to be opened in 50 and 75 years, Fusco said. “So, we’ve got a lot of time capsule work to be doing.”