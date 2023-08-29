As Gloucester gets set to open its brand-new, K-5, 440-student East Veterans Elementary School on Webster Street on Tuesday, school officials are trying to get the word out about its well-honed arrival and dismissal plan with help from 1623 Studios.
In addition to the school posting the arrival and dismissal plan on the school’s website, 1623 Studios has produced a short video featuring Principal Matt Fusco and Assistant Principal Kristie Lambert.
The video features drone footage of the parking and playground areas illustrating how to drop off and pick up students. The new school sits on the site of demolished Veterans Memorial School in a residential neighborhood with tight streets just off busy Eastern Avenue.
“As you can see there is a lot of excitement going on as we get ready to go into our brand-new building,” Fusco said in his introduction of the plan. “We are going to have police officers on duty and our entire staff out here to help you, so just follow along and we’ll get through this together.”
In the video, Lambert outlined that children at the school fall into three categories. The first category includes walkers who hoof it to school every day. The second are riders who are dropped off and picked up. Cars with riders will use the school’s “mini queue” around the front parking lot in the morning and the “extended queue” around the back of the school in the afternoon.
The third category, Lambert said, are “busers,” students who ride the big yellow school buses and who will be dropped off and picked up in a separate bus loop out front.
In the video, Lambert and Fusco emphasized that those dropping off students should stay to the right after entering the parking lot.
“Please drive slow and with extra caution,” Lambert said. “For the first couple of weeks, we will have staff members reminding you to stay to the right and after that please make sure that you follow the signage that will be provided.”
Fusco pointed out the drop-off and pickup zone for riders features cement bollards or “ballasts” along one side of the school.
“When your car is within these ballasts, that is an area you can drop your child off or pick them up,” Fusco said. He added that parents should not get out of their cars when dropping off and that students should get out of their cars on the passenger side of the automobile.
Students will enter the school building at 8:10 a.m. and head to the cafeteria for free breakfast with educational support professionals directing them where to go. Students will arrive until 8:30 a.m. when school starts. Students who arrive after 8:30 a.m. should go to the office to check in before proceeding to class.
For dismissal, parents were given visor tags to be affixed to the passenger side visor so when it’s lowered, teachers and staff can tell which student belongs to which car. Those without a visor tag will have to park and come into the office to show identification before the student can be dismissed. Only those listed on an emergency contact list can dismiss the student.
The student will be released to a designated guardian or will be allowed to walk home if a walker form has been filled out. Kindergartners are not allowed to walk home on their own.
For dismissal, as parents and guardians pull off Webster and go to the right, they will be directed around the back playground area of the school. The gate opens at 2 p.m. for cars to begin lining up in a queue out towards the drop-off area.
Those picking up students should pull down their visors so staff know which student to fetch.
When cars are within the pickup area of the gray bollards, staff will send students out to their cars to be picked up. For safety reasons, the playgrounds will be closed until the buses have departed, the pickup queue has moved out of the playground area and the gates are closed.
