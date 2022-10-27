GLOUCESTER – To figure out what it wanted to name the new 440-student elementary school under construction on Webster Street after a months-long process, the School Committee Wednesday night took a suspenseful break for a straw poll.
Members were considering East Veterans Elementary School, First Light Elementary School, Fishermen’s Memorial Elementary School and Seaside Elementary School.
And in the end, after nearly 50 minutes of deliberation, the new school will be named: East Veterans Elementary School.
But the School Committee was split, voting 4-3 for the name.
School Committee members Samantha Watson, Laura Weissen and Chair Kathy Clancy voted ‘no,’ while Mayor Greg Verga, Bill Melvin, Keith Mineo and Melissa Teixeira Prince voted for the name, which combines the names of East Gloucester Elementary and Veterans Memorial Elementary.
While the vote in favor of the name was not unanimous, the school board quickly voted unanimously against a motion to reconsider the vote, so that one of the committee members who voted for the name could not seek reconsideration later on.
The pause to conduct the straw poll had the School Committee weighing four finalists that came out from a months-long process conducted by a student-led Nominations Committee which solicited names from the community. The School Committee had voted against naming the school for an individual last December.
The straw poll, which had the seven members rank their choices creating a weighted score, came out with 24 votes for East Veterans, 19 votes each for Fishermen’s Memorial and Seaside Elementary, and eight votes for First Light.
While a clear winner emerged from the straw poll, members struggled along the lines of wanting a fresh start with the combination of two schools, East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial, and the desire to honor veterans especially amid concern among some residents that the school had been built on a portion of playground and ball field named for Private Joseph S. Mattos Jr. who was killed in action during World War I in 1918. The playground of the new school will be named for Mattos, committee members said.
The new school is being built on site of the former Veterans Memorial building at 11 Webster St. with this school now in session at the former St. Ann School on Prospect Street.
Verga said as someone who attended Veterans Memorial growing up, he agreed with what resident Mary Ann Boucher said at the public hearing on Oct. 12 “that it’s important that the ‘Veterans’ name be somehow be incorporated into the new school, I think especially about the controversy around the ball field, I think it’s very symbolic and it means a lot to me personally having gone there for six years.”
He said veterans are an important part of the community and a high percentage of residents have served.
“If we had to do these one through four on our cards, it was really one and then two, three and four were way down here on my list.”
Wiessen said she has seen the comments and heard what Verga was saying about veterans, but her question was: “It’s East Veterans and it’s Veterans, where is East Gloucester in it? East is a location where the school no longer is.”
For her, East sounded like East was a prefix of Veterans. Some wondered if this will be dropped from the name over time.
“We honor our veterans here,” Wiessen said, “this is community that is really, really grateful for and honors our veterans but we have two schools coming together, so really it’s an honest question about how we bring two schools together when one name is predominate.”
Teixeira Prince said East Veterans was her first pick. She, too, struggled with the word “East” as representing a location.
However, she favored the name because it was traditional.
“I’m trying to figure out how do you bring not only two schools together but the community as a whole together,” she said. “Because, there has been so much discussion in our community about the school to begin with.”
She noted that the playground being named “Mattos” keeps honoring his memory.
“But I really hold true to the fact that this is the name that brings the two schools together,” she said.
Lummis thanked the community, the student-led Nominations Committee and the School Committee on what was a tough decision which highlighted the struggle in Gloucester on how to recognize the traditions of the past “and how to we move forward.”
