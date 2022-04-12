For hundreds of years Christians have walked the Stations of the Cross, a sequence of 14 works of art or prayer spaces in which the steps of Jesus’ journey from judgment to the tomb are remembered.
This year, confronted by the invasion of Ukraine, the Annisquam Village Church invites the community to join in a Good Friday Ecumenical Prayer Walk for Peace in Ukraine on April 15 at 1 p.m.
The walk will step off, rain or shine, from the Fisherman's Memorial on Stacy Boulevard and head to Boudreau Field, at the corner of Hough and Western Avenues, and back. The walk will pause along the way to listen to short stories from the people of Ukraine and offer brief prayers. The walk is approximately 1 mile in length and should last about an hour, said the Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault, pastor at Annisquam Village Church.
The Rev. Rona Tyndall of West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational, the Rev. Lise Hildebrandt of St. John's Episcopal, and the Rev. ElizaBeth Emery of Annisquam Village will be joining Koehler-Arsenault. "I anticipate others will join, too," she said.
Annisquam Village Church was inspired to host the walk by Jesuit priest Jim McDermott, S.J. and Ukrainian-American artist and photojournalist Tatyana Borodina, who have created Stations of the Cross for Ukraine.
Walkers are encouraged to wear blue and yellow, to bring Ukraine or peace flags, and to seek sponsors to donate to World Central Kitchen, https://donate.wck.org/team/418987.
World Central Kitchen is a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters and humanitarian crises. The organization was founded in 2010 by celebrity chef José Andrés to prepare food in Haiti following its devastating earthquake. It is is now working in Poland, Romania, and Moldova feeding tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees coming across the borders at all hours.