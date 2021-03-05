BOSTON — In another sign of the push to return to traditional in-person schooling, the state Board of Education voted Friday on emergency regulations granting the state education commissioner authority to determine when hybrid and remote models will no longer count towards required student learning time hours.
The measures will result in more students returning to full-time, in-person learning with appropriate school-based mitigation measures in place, according to state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley.
Riley has said he plans to pursue a graduated approach with an initial focus on bringing all elementary school students back to in-person learning five days a week in April.
