When managing director Chris Griffith announced that the non-profit Gloucester Stage Company had been gifted with $500,000 to establish the Robert Natti Fund, he made no bones about what the windfall would mean to the 40-year-old Cape Ann “cultural gem.”
“I am honored by this gift, it is such a vote of confidence,” he said, calling it “a game changer.”
Griffith, who joined the theater 4 1/2 years ago, himself became something of a game changer at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. By partnering and pooling government funding with Lisa Hahn, director of Rockport’s Windhover Performing Arts Center, he kept Gloucester Stage alive on Windhover’s outdoor stage, drawing a record 10,000 people to safely watch theater and dance performances during the summer of 2020.
“It was amazing,” said Allan Willsky, who, with his wife — Robert Natti’s daughter, Susanna Natti — gifted the $500,000.
Willsky, who had just joined the Stage Company’s board of directors in 2020 — watched as Griffith’s pivot saved the day. Picturesque and historic as it is, Windhover’s outdoor structures needed a lot of work, said Willsky, and Griffith rolled up his sleeves and went for it. “I’d go out to Windhover, and Chris would be there working away. ‘You’ve swapped a spread sheet for a drop sheet!’ I told him.”
The $500,000, said Willsky, is a reward for a job extraordinarily well done.
It is also a tribute to his late father-in-law, Robert Natti, “the most generous man I ever met.” The lifelong Lanesville resident and son of a Finnish immigrant is best remembered as a Cape Ann educator, including more than 39 years as principal of Gloucester High and, later, West Parish Elementary schools.
Although he once turned in an impressive performance as the ghost of Hamlet, Robert Natti, who died in 2000, was not officially an actor, but by all accounts was a ham. He loved the theater. He loved storytelling, especially when the audience was composed of children. And, said his daughter Susanna Natti — who herself has illustrated some 50 children’s books— he maintained a childish spirit all 83 years of his very productive life.
Natti passed his love of theater to Susanna, whose husband, Willsky, fell in love with theater while attending the Imperial College in London. That was in 1977, when great theater was both affordable and accessible in that city. When Willsky — now a recently retired tenured and endowed professor at MIT — returned to Massachusetts, he carried his love of theater back with him, and when the couple decided to settle down in Susanna’s “magical” childhood home at Blood Ledge Quarry in Lanesville, the Gloucester Stage theater became a favorite haunt.
To hear Willsky tell it, Robert Natti was something more to him than just a father-in-law. “When I think of him, I have a big smile,” Willsky said. “The number of people he influenced is huge.”
This was a man, the couple said, who wore a “Have you hugged Robert today?” T-shirt. Who, when he reached his 70s, switched to a T-shirt that said “Aged to perfection.” Who, instead of making a speech at his 1979 retirement party, stood up in the Gloucester House, and belted out his own rendition of “I Did It My Way.”
“He had a great voice, a big baritone,” said Susanna. “He used to sing ‘Oh Susanna’ to me.”
Together with his wife, Mary Lee Kingman Natti — a children’s book author, editor, and Folly Cove Designer who died in 2020 — Robert Natti made their home something of a theater where the door was always open to storytellers to share their stories.
Together with Susanna’s brother, Susanna Natti and husband Alan Willsky have made something of a family compound of the house on Blood Ledge Quarry. Here, they carry on the spirit of Lee and Robert Natti’s open door policy. In the summer of 2020, they opened their six acres to the dancers and filmmakers who staged that year’s virtual “Quarry Dances.”
“The Finns who came to Lanesville,” said Susanna, “carried with them a great tradition of theater. Dad was No. 9 out of 12 kids, so he had to make his presence known.”
The same could be said for the Gloucester Stage Company. Though it has for 40 years served up some of the best theater north of Boston, it still has potential “to be more,” said Chris Griffith, who hopes to make more of its untapped potential.
The Robert Natti Fund is restricted to strategic projects and will allow Gloucester Stage to begin the planning phase on significant enhancements to artist and audience experiences.
“Our work works best as black box theater, but our location here on the waterfront, on Smith Cove, is something I’d like to make more accessible as part of the theater experience on Cape Ann,” said Griffith. “We like to harness the hard-working mentality of Gloucester in our work. How can we harness more of its beauty?”
Well, $500,000 will certainly get things off to a great start.
It’s as generous, said Susanna Natti and Alan Willsky, as the man in whose name it was given, Robert Natti.
Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.y