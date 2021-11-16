ROCKPORT — Eels have been swimming against the current to get to Rockport’s Mill Pond probably since John Pool’s crew of local residents and Native Americans built it in 1702.
Elvers, or baby eels, are only about 2 to 3 inches long when they arrive at Front Beach in Rockport, after having floated on the Gulf Stream and other ocean currents some 1,400 miles from their birthplace in the Sargasso Sea.
Some find their way to Mill Brook, the stream at Front Beach which carries fresh water from the woods of Dogtown behind Evans Field. The tiny elvers make their way, slowly, slowly against the current, and squiggle up the eel ladder installed for them on Rockport’s dam.
Eric Hutchins, a marine biologist who works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is also a nature adviser for Millbrook Meadow. For the past ten years, he has led a group of volunteers to open the state Division of Marine Fisheries trap each day while the eels are migrating upstream between early April and mid October, count the eels, and then set them free in the Mill Pond.
This year the final count of eels was 1,729.
“This was close to a record for eels this year," Hutchins said. "Last year we had only 393, but in 2017 we had the record high run of 1,924.
"We had excellent volunteer coverage this year for counting and only missed a few days. ... and those eels were assumed to simply have been counted on the next day, still swimming around in the trap,” he added.
Someone among the eel counters suggested that it would be fun to do a little fund-raising for the benefit of Millbrook Meadow and its wildlife by running a contest to see who guessed the number of eels counted during the run, which ended Oct. 11. For $10 you could fill out a card with your guess, and if yours was closest to the actual count, you’d win half of the total ticket sales. The other half would go toward continuing the habitat restoration and stewardship of the meadow, Mill Brook and the pond.
Bucket full of elvers, fresh from the Sargasso Sea
Debby Coulter at Mill Pond
Debby Coulter Guesses the 2021 eel count.
Debby Coulter’s tickets contained the guesses of 1675 and 1775, so she bracketed the number and won $280.
“It’s fitting that Debby won, because she’s been a very helpful volunteer, explaining the turtles, ducks, geese and eels to visitors to the pond,” said Shannon Mason, chairman of Millbrook Meadow Committee.
Hutchins, the master eel counter, was not eligible to take part in the contest.
Now, what about the eels? They arrive and are counted and start to live in the pond. If another fish or shorebird doesn’t eat them, they can grow to 18 to 24 inches, and at some point, maybe after 20 years, they get an urging to go back to the Sargasso Sea. On the way there, they’ll develop sex organs (which they never had before), and when they reach their destination, they will procreate another generation of eels, and then die.
“We invite all friends of nature on Cape Ann to visit Millbrook Meadow and Mill Pond,” said Mason.
-end-
For information contact Sam Coulbourn, Scoulbourn1@verizon.net 508-395-1143
Volunteer Caroline Haines shows sieve with baby eels to visitor as she conducts daily count of eels entering Mill Pond. (05-28-18)
Eric Hutchins, Master Eel Counter, shows his daily catch of baby eels (plus one teen-ager) (08-25-21)
Eric and Stewart Renner prepare trap at start of 2021 eel run
Eric Hutchins shows baby eels to interested children at Rockport dam. Gloucester Daily Times photo by Abigail Bliss. (2015)