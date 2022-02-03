Lori Ehrlich was officially sworn in as the Federal Emergency Management Agency's new regional administrator for New England on Monday at a ceremony at FEMA's Region 1 headquarters in Boston.
Ehrlich, a Marblehead Democrat, is stepping down from her seat in the 8th Essex District of the Massachusetts House — a seat she has held for 14 years representing Marblehead, Swampscott and part of Lynn. She was first nominated for the FEMA post — Region 1, which includes Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut and 10 federally recognized Tribal Nations — by the Biden administration on Jan. 20.
On Monday, she was sworn in to her new office by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.
Ehrlich, in an announcement last month, said she was honored to accept the appointment from President Joe Biden, whom she has "profound respect" for, and was greatly looking forward to assisting with the emergency management needs for the region.
In the Legislature, Ehrlich served in leadership roles as chair of the Joint Committee on Municipalities and Regional Government and the Joint Committee on Export Development. She filed and passed numerous bills into law on topics ranging from clean energy, climate change, and local journalism to animal protection and reforming restrictive employment contracts. She was also appointed to serve on a U.S. Department of Energy Commission on Energy Preparedness.
Prior to elected office, Ehrlich founded two environmental nonprofit organizations that brokered both the closure of a 1950s-era coal-burning power plant and the remediation of a contaminated drinking water supply for 80,000 local residents.
Ehrlich, a graduate of Swampscott High, has a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Lehigh University; she was the only CPA serving in the Legislature.
She and her husband, Bruce, have two daughters, Casey and Jamie.