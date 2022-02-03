Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 33F. NE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 33F. NE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.