MARBLEHEAD – State Rep. Lori Ehrlich of Marblehead has announced that she will not run for Congress in 2020.
Ehrlich, who has served in the Statehouse for 11 years, said she “seriously” considered challenging fellow Democrat Seth Moulton of Salem for the 6th Congressional District seat, but a campaign would take away from her party’s efforts to win back the White House and gain a majority in the U.S. Senate.
“With the daily barrage of unsettling headlines, I can’t shake the feeling that our democracy is in real peril, so for me it didn’t seem like the right time to ask my supporters for their dollars and volunteer hours to challenge somebody in my own party,” Ehrlich said.
Ehrlich said she will run for re-election as the state representative in the 8th Essex District, which includes Marblehead, Swampscott and part of Lynn. She was first elected in 2008 and is serving her seventh term.
Ehrlich said she met with hundreds of people throughout the 6th Congressional District while considering a run for Congress and felt she could have mounted a strong campaign. But she said she would need to raise “millions of dollars” from finite resources in the district.
“I think those resources are better spent flipping the U.S. Senate and then taking back the White House,” she said.
Moulton, a three-term congressman from Salem, dropped out of the presidential race on Aug. 23 and will run for reelection to Congress in 2020. Ehrlich’s announcement leaves him so far with two Democratic challengers -- Salem State University trustee Jamie Zahlaway Belsito of Topsfield and Salem City Councilor Lisa Peterson.
Ehrlich said she has not decided whom she will support in that race.
“The primary is a year away and a lot can happen in a year, so I’m going to wait and see how things develop,” she said.
Arthur Powell, a Democratic State Committee member from Beverly, said Ehrlich would have been a "top tier" candidate for Congress with the ability to raise money and engage voters.
"She's a seasoned state representative who I think is held in high regard by her colleagues at the Statehouse," Powell said.
Powell said he agreed with Ehrlich's reasoning that a contested primary could hamper Democrats' larger goals by tying up incumbents.
"As a member of the Democratic State Committee I applaud her decision," he said. "I would welcome a similar decision in the Senate race (where U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III is considering challenging Ed Markey). Democrats could certainly benefit by having our senators and congressmen travel across the country to help secure a majority in the Senate and maintain a majority in the House and ultimately win the White House."
Ehrlich, 56, is a certified public accountant who was an advocate for clean air and water before running for public office. She led efforts to shut down the coal-burning power plant in Salem and to clean the drinking water supply in Wenham Lake.
Ehrlich is a graduate of Swampscott High School and Lehigh University and has a master in public administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. She is currently the chairperson of the House of Representatives’ joint committee on export development.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2675 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
