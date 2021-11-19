This school year, every eighth-grader on Cape Ann will be given the opportunity in conjunction to the Cape Ann Museum to create a small sculpture depicting themselves doing their favorite activity.
This project, “Sculpting Self,” is inspired by Walker Hancock’s Basketball Players series on view at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. Hancock, an award-winning Gloucester sculptor, is known for his Pennsylvania Railroad World War II Memorial (1950–52) at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
This Second Saturday, Nov. 20, Cape Ann families may visit the museum for free to see the Hancock sculptures and then stop by the CAM Studio to make a sculpture. All attendees will be invited to make their own sculpture to take home inspired by this year-long community art project.