BOSTON — Good government groups are prodding lawmakers to authorize same-day voter registration as part of a broader overhaul of the state’s election laws.
The state Legislature recently approved a measure that will make no-excuse mail-in voting and expanded early voting permanent for federal, state and local elections.
But before the legislation lands on Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk for consideration, lawmakers must work out differences between House and Senate versions of the bill and same-day voter registration is the biggest sticking point. The Senate version of the VOTES Act bill includes same-day registration, but the House version doesn’t.
A six-member committee, including Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, has been meeting for weeks to hammer out differences between the competing versions of the bill.
As they deliberate, voting rights advocates are pressuring lawmakers to include same-day registration. They have even suggested delaying implementation of the changes until the 2024 presidential election to work out any potential kinks in the changes.
“All of us agree that Massachusetts can and must make election-day registration a reality,” Cheryl Clyburn Crawford, executive director of MassVOTE, said during a recent briefing on the proposal. “It is a fair compromise between the House and the Senate’s differing bills and would undoubtedly strengthens our democracy.”
House leaders who rejected the plan to include same-day registration cited concerns that the changes would be an unfunded mandate on local election clerks. They called for studying the potential costs and complications of allowing people to register to vote during elections, before moving ahead with the changes.
Under current law, Massachusetts voters must register at least 20 days before an election, but good government groups say the cutoff disenfranchises voters.
In 2018, Massachusetts’ highest court upheld the state’s cutoff deadline following a challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin, the state’s top election official, is among those who support allowing same-day registration, permanent mail voting and other reforms.
At least 20 states, including Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and the District of Columbia, allow same-day voter registration, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. In some cases, the laws have faced challenges in courts from conservative groups who say the practice opens the door to voter fraud.
Massachusetts and many other states allow voters whose identity can’t be verified on Election Day to cast provisional ballots.
Supporters point to a recent UMass Amherst poll showing more than 65% of Massachusetts residents support same-day registration, among other changes.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.