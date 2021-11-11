An electronic, appliance and bicycle recycle day will be held on the grounds of Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St., on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Masks will be required at the event, which will be held rain or shine. Cash or checks will be accepted as payment.
These items may brought to the parking lot:
No fee: Cables, keyboards, car batteries, cell phones and all bicycles.
$5 per small item: Computer towers, scanners, VCRs, copiers, DVD players, stereo equipment, lighting, vacuums, answering or fax machines, speakers, compact disc players, circuit boards, radios, modems, word processors, fans, video equipment, game consoles, Xbox, etc., tape players, typewriters, anything with a plug and more.
$10 to $20 per item: Dishwashers, dryers, stoves, microwaves, lawn mowers, dehumidifiers, snow blowers, vacuum, small engine items, etc.
$20 to $40 each: Glass monitors, flat panel monitors, televisions, etc.
$20 to $40 each: Refrigerators, grills.
$10: Empty propane tanks, weight sets, etc.
Questions may be directed to Dennis Wood at 508-277-7513 or denwaynewood@yahoo.com.