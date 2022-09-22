The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be making emergency structural steel repairs to the Blynman Bridge early Friday morning.
The work on the bridge, which carries Western Avenue/Route 127 over the Annisquam River, is scheduled to start at midnight and finish at 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, according a statement from MassDOT and a Facebook post by the Gloucester Harbormaster’s Office.
“MassDOT will be completing some limited structural steel repairs from 00:00 (midnight) to 6:00 a.m. Friday (Thursday overnight into Friday morning),” said MassDOT Communications Director Kristen Pennucci in an email. “The bridge will be open to vehicles and pedestrians during the work but will not be able to open for marine vessels. Any marine vessel that is low enough to pass under the bridge without it being opened will be able to do so. The Coast Guard has been notified of the closure period for the bridge opening.”
Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro said MassDOT is repairing a beam on what is known as the Cut bridge, which was built about 1907. Ciarametaro said mariners can still transit through the Blynman Canal channel connecting the Annisquam River to Gloucester Harbor, but the bridge will not open.
Ciarametaro said he expects this closure will affect few commercial fishermen. He has already put out the information to those who he thinks may want to use the bridge during those early morning hours.
“The bridge tender will monitor VHF channels 13 and 16,” the harbormaster post on Facebook.
Ciarametaro said MassDOT worked with him to pick a date for the repairs that would have the least impact. and with remnants of a hurricane expected to be offshore, he expected mariners would not be heading out early Friday morning.
“I understand it is not ideal, however the repairs are needed and I encourage everyone to plan accordingly,” Mayor Greg Verga said in an email.
Earlier this year, on 4April 8, MassDOT instituted alternating one-way traffic over the drawbridge as crews conducted deck repairs. The bridge had been closed to boat traffic on April 7.
From late February to early April 2020, the bridge was taken out of service as a drawbridge as it underwent a $750,000 structural repair project in 2020 designed to repair several portions of worn-out structural steel elements in the bridge’s bascule spans.
This work was similar to repairs made to the bridge at about the same time in 2019, according to recent articles in the Gloucester Daily Times.
The bridge is one of the busiest managed by MassDOT. On average, it opens more than 7,300 times a year.
