A major mechanical issue with the craft used to take customers to and from their moorings has suspended Gloucester’s launch service indefinitely.
On Tuesday, July 5, the engine failed on the Gloucesterman, a 26-foot Duffy-style launch, according to Harbormaster Thomas “T.J.” Ciarametaro. Efforts to repair or replace the engine are underway. Ciarametaro estimates it could take weeks to get the 26-passenger craft back into service, with either a repaired or new engine.
“Our launch service is used heavily throughout the summer months as boaters from Gloucester and around the coast use the service to access their moorings, and we are working as hard and as quickly as possible to bring the launch back into service,” said Ciarametaro in a statement. “We ask the public for their patience, and will update them as soon as possible.”
In an interview, Ciarametaro said the motor started acting up at about 1 p.m. The crew got the launch back to the dock and an inspection of the engine found that “the main bearing in the crankshaft was about to let loose.”
He said the craft is tied up at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort off Essex Avenue with plans to haul it out Wednesday morning. Ciarametaro said he may have located an engine in Marblehead and said his office is working diligently to get the launch back into service.
Individuals with dinghies can use a dock at the Harbormaster’s Office at 19 Harbor Loop on a first-come, first-served basis as long as the launch is out of service, according to a statement from Ciarametaro and Mayor Greg Verga.
The Harbormaster operates the launch service seven days a week from 8 a.m.. to 10 p.m., Memorial Day to Columbus Day. The service costsboaters $5 per person per trip with kids 12 and younger riding free, according to the city’s website. The city also offers a $150 season pass to permitted mooring holders within the boundaries of the launch.
The launch, which is typically in high demand throughout the summer, transports boaters to moorings in Gloucester Harbor, though not past the breakwater and not within the Annisquam River, through the Blynman Canal.
Those with questions or concerns about the launch service should contact the Harbormaster’s Office at 978-325-5750.
