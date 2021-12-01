Espresso's site changes hands

The property at 116 East Main St. has a new owner.
And he has no intentions of starting a legal battle with the city like his predecessors.
“We want to work with the neighbors to be as least impactful as possible,” principal Marc Tranos of Juniper Point Investment told the Times on Tuesday.
After a controversial win against the Gloucester City Council in Land Court to build eight townhouses on the property, Lexington-based Bevilacqua Company sold its interest in the defunct Espresso’s Italian Grille site to the Salem-based developer Juniper Point Investment.
Tranos said the deal was closed at the end of July to the tune of $1.3 million. Juniper Point plans to continue the project of building eight townhouses with one deemed affordable.
“We just felt that Gloucester was a beautiful area and was in the process of becoming an up and coming area and this site was within walking distance of downtown and Rocky Neck,” he said, explaining that a mutual business associate connected the two developers to make the transaction.
Tranos added that his company has recently completed multiple developments in Salem.
Change of hands, change of heart
As residents saw big cranes take down the decrepit Espresso’s building in mid-November, the only disruption was the sound of metal moving around rubble.
But then a letter came in the mail.
Residents and property owners were notified by vibration and noise consultant Michael Nutting earlier this year that a construction project was to begin near their home and that it would require the removal of bedrock/ledge.
“Removal of the rock will be conventional drilling and blasting methods,” Nutting wrote, explaining that those receiving the letter were doing so because of the proximity of their home or business. The letter also extended an offer of a pre-blast survey of the property in accordance with state and local regulations.
In a follow-up conversation with the Times, Nutting confirmed that there has been no blasting at all yet.
However, the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals in 2018 decision allowing the building project contains a special condition that states that there be no blasting on the site.
“The petitioner shall not conduct any blasting on site,” the ZBA’s special condition read. “Any ledge removal shall be facilitated by chipping with an excavator and the like.”
In an email to city councilors, Bevilacqua’s attorney Salvatore Frontiero said the special condition was put in place as “the concern was the underground storage tanks next door and this concern was initially raised at a site visit with neighbors.”
Both Gloucester’s Building Inspector Bill Sanborn and Fire Chief Eric Smith reiterated in emails to city councilors and the city’s general counsel that no permits for blasting will be issued.
Smith did not return the Times’ request for comment.
“There is no permit application in our system (for the blasting) and if one comes in, it will be denied,” Smith wrote to Councilor Scott Memhard.
Meeting the neighbors
As some decisions seem to be set in stone by city officials, the new owner of the property is determined to collaborate with the community to find the best outcome for everyone.
“We are going to try to hammer out the rock,” Tranos said. “However, it is going to be loud and noisy.”
He said he is working with Memhard to set up a meeting with neighbors to see what would be the best option going forward: loud hammering or blasting.
“We are trying to work with the neighbors,” Tranos said. “If they want to hear chipping and hammering for a couple of months then that is what we will do.”
“We are not trying to create an ultimatum,” he added. “The process of blasting might be better for everyone.”
A Ward 1 neighborhood community meeting has tentatively been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at East Gloucester Elementary School to discuss the project with Tranos and his team.