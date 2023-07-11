ESSEX — Selectmen are considering next steps for the Apple Street Roadbed Elevation and Culvert Replacement Project.
“This is a very fast moving project with all the permitting that’s going on,” Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki said when updating them on the status of the effort at their June 5 meeting.
Zubricki said a review of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) approval process initially indicated the public comment deadline lasted until May 23. Zubricki said the MEPA office advised him that “you’re going to need a little bit to respond to that.”
Since then, he said, the state Department of Environmental Protection has indicated it would be preferable for the town to have the necessary easements already under its belt in order for the superseding Order of Conditions process to be completed.
Zubricki said the town was given the option of putting the process on hold, rather than withdrawing the project.
“Which is much better,” he said. “The (Massachusetts) DEP will be waiting until after November when the fall Town Meeting considers the easements again. If the fall Town Meeting approves the easements, which may need to be by eminent domain, the (Massachusetts) DEP will continue its superseding Order of Conditions review process.
He said MEPA officials were willing to grant a “minor” extension through June 20 “when they thought it was going to be a relatively quick turnaround.”
“But now knowing that DEP can’t even do anything with it until after Town Meeting meets again, MEPA just said ‘You’re better off just withdrawing, without prejudice,’ which we did and then just simply reapplying,” Zubricki said. “They’re going to keep the file handy so that we don’t have to repopulate all of the materials and background items that we filed in the past.”
Selectman Peter Phippen then asked whether the DEP can issue the Order of Conditions now.
“Why can’t DEP just issue the superseding Order of Conditions whether or not we have the property or not?” he said.
In response, Zubricki said Essex town counsel made an argument citing case law that calls for such a resolution but DEP officials held that the agency cannot issue the order without final knowledge about the easements.
“They did give us the option of putting the file on hold,” said Zubricki. “So, we don’t have to withdraw the project.”
Zubricki said his office is working with engineering consultants on the project “to come up with some visuals that will really help people at Town Meeting in the fall to understand the relatively small areas that we’re looking at.”
“I think if that’s put up on the screen, it will give people in town at least a much more informed basis for the vote,” said Zubricki.
Background on the project
After the defeat of Article 26 during May’s annual Town Meeting in Essex, town officials shifted gears and adjusted their approach to the project.
Had the measure passed, the Board of Selectmen would have been authorized to acquire by gift, purchase, or eminent domain some properties on Apple Street to proceed with the Apple Street project.
The article was defeated after failing to reach the two-thirds majority vote required.
After the Town Meeting vote, Ruth Pereen, chair of the Board of Selectmen, said she was not so sure the project was finished.
“I would say it’s not DOA (dead-in-the-water),” she said. “It means the Board of Selectmen will try to work more closely with the abutters and work out an agreement that’s acceptable to both sides.”
Lisa O’Donnell, chair of the Essex Planning Board, said a $222,037 grant was awarded to Essex for the design and permitting of the project, something part of the state’s “Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program.” The program is part of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
Apple Street in Essex is considered a scenic road. Under Section 15C of the Massachusetts General Laws (Scenic road designations, improvements, fines), such roads are prohibited from having trees cut down or stone walls from being taken down without the prior written consent of a town’s Planning Board, Board of Selectmen or City Council.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.