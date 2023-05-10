ESSEX — With the defeat of Article 26 at last Monday’s annual Town Meeting in Essex, questions continue to swirl around the idea of what that means for the Apple Street Roadbed Elevation and Culvert Replacement Project.
Had the measure passed, the Board of Selectmen would have been authorized to acquire by gift, purchase, or eminent domain some properties on Apple Street to proceed with that road project.
The article was defeated after failing to reach the two-thirds majority vote required.
But Ruth Pereen, chair of the Board of Selectmen, said she is not so sure the project is finished.
“I would say it’s not DOA,” she said. “It means the Board of Selectmen will try to work more closely with the abutters and work out an agreement that’s acceptable to both sides.”
Pereen said board members plan to consider a new approach for the project — something that she said still needs to take place.
“This is something that we still need to pursue,” she said. “It’s a safety issue and a climate change issue. We just need to change the parameters of it.”
Essex Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki said the measure was not aimed at taking anyone’s property. On Monday, he said he wanted to wait and see what would be discussed by the Board of Selectmen at its Monday, May 22, meeting. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
“It’s an easement,” Zubricki said at last Monday’s Town Meeting. “It is just land that is unbuildable land in the first place.”
Selectman Peter Phippen said the project is necessary due to occasional flooding along that portion of Apple Street. He said at last week’s Town Meeting the planned project would have led to the road being elevated by as much as four feet in some sections.
The project plans had called for the road to be widened by about a foot on either side.
But several residents have expressed opposition to the project.
Janet Carlson, of 24 Apple St., said the plan that was defeated called for the removal of dozens of trees and also several historic walls. She said all the options for the road have not yet been explored.
“Given the overwhelming response at Town Meeting in opposition to the proposed eminent domain action on Apple Street, I would hope that the town would move on from this project,” said Carlson. “It is seemingly driven mainly by the pursuit of grant money and the public safety official’s long held desire to widen and straighten the scenic road to accommodate their vehicles more comfortably.”
But Carlson said the project is “massively destructive,” of questionable benefit and not based on a sufficient need to justify property taking.
“The voters rejected Article 26 resoundingly,” she said. “It’s time for the town to start respecting the will of the people and to engage with the residents on all such impactful projects and always, always to listen to suggestions and opinions before determining what they want to do, rather than after.”
According to Faith Gist, of 35 Apple St., a number of residents have been involved in litigation against the project. Gist said last week some on Apple Street take issue with their land being taken by eminent domain.
“I am vehemently opposed to the topic of eminent domain,” she said. “This is something that we all ought to be concerned about.”
Public hearing on matter set for June 21
Lisa O’Donnell, chair of the Essex Planning Board, said in spite of Article 26 being voted down, the Planning Board is still required to hold a public hearing on the trees and walls that were to be taken down for the project.
The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21, on the 3rd floor of Essex Town Hall.
“This public hearing is to understand the changes proposed in the project for the scenic road, covering only the stone walls and adjacent trees,” said O’Donnell.
According to O’Donnell, the $222,037 grant that was awarded to Essex for the design and permitting of the project was part of the state’s “Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program.” The program is part of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
According to the program’s description, “This project will advance the elevation of a portion of the roadbed of Apple Street, including the reconstruction of a stream crossing to ‘Mass Stream Crossing Standards,’ through the final design and permitting phases. This will ensure a resilient transportation corridor between the two halves of the town into the future.”
Apple Street in Essex is considered a scenic road. Under state law, such roads are prohibited from having trees cut down or stone walls from being taken down without the prior written consent of a town’s Planning Board, Board of Selectmen or City Council.
State law says any city or town that makes a scenic road designation can make an ordinance or bylaw establishing that a violation will be punished by a fine of up to $300.
But as for the specific direction the Planning Board will have on the status of the Apple Street project, O’Donnell said that remains to be seen.
“We’re trying to sort that out,” she said. “The town is still required to hold a hearing (on the matter) to fulfill the terms of the grant.”
However, O’Donnell emphasized the only oversight the Planning Board has on the project is related to the trees and historic walls that were to be taken down along Apple Street.
She said some in town have overreacted regarding the scope of the project.
“The article at Town Meeting was to be about the use of eminent domain to use these little strips along the edge of the road,” said O’Donnell. She added more information about the project is needed.
“We have time to talk to people and hopefully let people know it’s not taking property,” she said. “It’s not going to change anyone’s use of the property.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.