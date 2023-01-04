ESSEX — Residents and commuters who travel Main Street/Route 133 through town may be snaking over the temporary Causeway bridge longer than planned.
The state-funded effort to replace the bridge over the Essex River is being overseen by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The main building contractor on the $4.8 million project at the Essex River along Route 133 is MAS Building and Bridge, Inc. of Norfolk.
In December, Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki predicted traffic would be flowing over the new bridge by sometime in May. But a project manager with MAS Building and Bridge said on Tuesday it is likely the project will be completed during the coming summer.
“The town is pleased that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is replacing the former Essex Bridge, which was in severe disrepair,” Zubricki said on Tuesday.
According to MassDOT’s Highway Project Information website page for “Project 608596,” the project to build a “single-span precast superstructure,” work still needed at the bridge crossing includes the instillation of the bridge’s railing and utility brackets and also the water and sewer main pipes under the bridge’s superstructure.
The MAS project manager, who wished not to be named, said the bridge replacement project, which began in the summer of 2021, is about 70% finished.
Workers will be transferring utilities from the temporary bridge over to the permanent structure during the next several weeks, he said.
The project manager said while the work has been challenging due to the small work space available at the site, all of the contractors on the project have worked together during the effort.
Essex Police Chief Paul Francis said he and his officers, as well as the members of the Essex Fire Department, are all looking forward to the bridge project’s completion.
“It’s going to make traffic going forward much better,” he said.
Francis said he is somewhat surprised only a few accidents have been reported at the site during construction, considering the sharply winding travel lanes on the temporary bridge. “You need to be very careful.”
“The curves there are almost 90 degrees,” he said. “The guys are doing a great job but everyone is looking forward to the project’s completion.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.