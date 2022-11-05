Essex church adding steeple

ESSEX — An almost year-long renovation and restoration of St. John the Baptist Church is about to be capped — literally — with something the church has never had before — a steeple.
The white steeple topped by a cross is expected to erected next week. It will house a carillon and will be illuminated at night. As the highest point in the downtown village, it will be visible down the Essex River and Great Marsh, a reckoning point for mariners and others journeying to Essex.
“The steeple is the capstone of the major capital improvements program at St. John the Baptist made possible by a bequest of Margaret and John Smith, caring sister and brother parishioners now deceased, who had the foresight to recognize their beloved seaside community church would need structural repair and restoration at some point in the future,” said the Rev. Paul Flammia, pastor of Visitation Parish, comprised of St John’s and Sacred Heart Church in Manchester. “We are indebted to them for their generosity benefiting future generations.”
“Beyond identifying a church as a sacred place of worship, a steeple’s height and verticality also serves to lift one’s gaze and consciousness heavenward to the divine object of prayers of thanksgiving, petition, praise and adoration. That applies as much for the cathedrals of Chartres, Cologne, Paris or the church of St John the Baptist Essex,” Flammia continued in a prepared statement.
After Sunday Mass on Oct. 23, Visitation parishioners from Manchester and Essex were invited to view and sign the steeple.Many took the opportunity to write a prayer, a message of hope or write their initials for posterity.
The church dates back to 1935, and town lore says the building was a bowling alley before it was repurposed for worship. The hall on the right was added at a later date.